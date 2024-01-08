en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Supreme Court Suspends Lawyer Amid Yanson Family Business Feud

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:10 am EST
Supreme Court Suspends Lawyer Amid Yanson Family Business Feud

In a significant development, the Supreme Court of the Philippines has issued a one-year suspension to lawyer Jun Maxwell Orlina, marking a turning point in the ongoing Yanson family dispute. The suspension, linked to gross misconduct and violation of professional codes, shines a spotlight on the intricate and tumultuous battle for control of the Yanson family business empire in Bacolod City, one of Asia’s largest bus fleets.

Orlina’s Misconduct and Suspension

Jun Maxwell Orlina stood accused of falsely certifying a quorum for a special stockholders’ meeting in 2019, an act that directly contravened the Revised Corporation Code and By-Laws of Vallacar Transit Incorporated. The Supreme Court’s decision, published on its website on December 18, 2023, confirms the suspension, highlighting a notable disregard for professional responsibility and accountability. The Court warned Orlina of more severe consequences should similar infractions occur in the future.

Yanson Family Feud Background

The Yanson family has been entrenched in internal conflicts since the death of patriarch Ricardo Yanson in 2015. Central to the dispute is the probate of Olivia Villaflores Yanson’s will, which controversially favored two of her children, Leo Ray and Ginnette Yanson Dumancas (collectively known as Y2), while disinheriting the remaining four, referred to as the Yanson 4 (Y4). Allegations of undue influence were subsequently dismissed by a regional trial court, which confirmed Olivia’s mental capacity to execute her will.

Implications of the Supreme Court Ruling

The Supreme Court’s decision was driven by a 2019 complaint by Roy and Emily Yanson against Orlina, accusing him of misrepresenting facts at the stockholders’ meeting. Following an investigation by the Integrated Bar of the Philippines-Commission on Bar Discipline (IBP-CBD), it was established that the Y4 faction owned the majority of shares, validating their board meeting’s decision to remove Leo Ray as VTI president. The Supreme Court’s adoption of the IBP findings underscores the gravity of Orlina’s misconduct and sets a precedent for future legal proceedings within the contentious family feud.

0
Business Courts & Law Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
35 seconds ago
Digital Advertising Braces for the End of Third-Party Cookies
In a significant turn of events, the digital advertising industry is bracing for the impending demise of third-party cookies. This is a shift long anticipated due to mounting privacy concerns and regulatory pressures. Google, a dominant player in the online advertising ecosystem, has sounded the death knell for cookies, sparking a variety of responses from
Digital Advertising Braces for the End of Third-Party Cookies
Investment Face-off: MAIN vs. TSLX - Which BDC Offers Better Prospects?
3 mins ago
Investment Face-off: MAIN vs. TSLX - Which BDC Offers Better Prospects?
Henderson Faces Backlash for Spending on Industry Attraction Analysis
4 mins ago
Henderson Faces Backlash for Spending on Industry Attraction Analysis
Evergrande's Financial Crisis Deepens: EV Division Head Detained
2 mins ago
Evergrande's Financial Crisis Deepens: EV Division Head Detained
Baron Oil Inks Agreement with TIMOR GAP Chuditch Unipessoal for Chuditch PSC
2 mins ago
Baron Oil Inks Agreement with TIMOR GAP Chuditch Unipessoal for Chuditch PSC
KH Marque Pte Ltd Wins Global Recognition Award for Excellence in Used Cooking Oil Business
3 mins ago
KH Marque Pte Ltd Wins Global Recognition Award for Excellence in Used Cooking Oil Business
Latest Headlines
World News
Guyana Election Fraud Case: A Trial for Democracy and Transparency
2 mins
Guyana Election Fraud Case: A Trial for Democracy and Transparency
Coventry's Health Revolution: A Beacon of Hope Amidst England's Health Inequalities
2 mins
Coventry's Health Revolution: A Beacon of Hope Amidst England's Health Inequalities
Sierra Leone's Mental Health Advocate Dr. Edward Nahim Passes Away
3 mins
Sierra Leone's Mental Health Advocate Dr. Edward Nahim Passes Away
Undocumented Indian Expatriate Returns Home After 18 Years in UAE
3 mins
Undocumented Indian Expatriate Returns Home After 18 Years in UAE
Napolitano vs. Young: A Clash for the NCC Canadian Middleweight Title
6 mins
Napolitano vs. Young: A Clash for the NCC Canadian Middleweight Title
Adam Schiff Raises $6.3 Million in Fourth Quarter for California Senate Race
7 mins
Adam Schiff Raises $6.3 Million in Fourth Quarter for California Senate Race
BCCI Announces Indian T20I Squad: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Return; Shreyas Iyer Omitted
7 mins
BCCI Announces Indian T20I Squad: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Return; Shreyas Iyer Omitted
Unlocking Nature's Anti-Aging Secrets: The Potential for Human Rejuvenation
8 mins
Unlocking Nature's Anti-Aging Secrets: The Potential for Human Rejuvenation
Las Vegas Raiders' Coaching Future Uncertain Despite Season Finale Win
8 mins
Las Vegas Raiders' Coaching Future Uncertain Despite Season Finale Win
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
2 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
2 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
3 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
3 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
6 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
6 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
6 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
7 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence
8 hours
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app