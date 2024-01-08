Supreme Court Suspends Lawyer Amid Yanson Family Business Feud

In a significant development, the Supreme Court of the Philippines has issued a one-year suspension to lawyer Jun Maxwell Orlina, marking a turning point in the ongoing Yanson family dispute. The suspension, linked to gross misconduct and violation of professional codes, shines a spotlight on the intricate and tumultuous battle for control of the Yanson family business empire in Bacolod City, one of Asia’s largest bus fleets.

Orlina’s Misconduct and Suspension

Jun Maxwell Orlina stood accused of falsely certifying a quorum for a special stockholders’ meeting in 2019, an act that directly contravened the Revised Corporation Code and By-Laws of Vallacar Transit Incorporated. The Supreme Court’s decision, published on its website on December 18, 2023, confirms the suspension, highlighting a notable disregard for professional responsibility and accountability. The Court warned Orlina of more severe consequences should similar infractions occur in the future.

Yanson Family Feud Background

The Yanson family has been entrenched in internal conflicts since the death of patriarch Ricardo Yanson in 2015. Central to the dispute is the probate of Olivia Villaflores Yanson’s will, which controversially favored two of her children, Leo Ray and Ginnette Yanson Dumancas (collectively known as Y2), while disinheriting the remaining four, referred to as the Yanson 4 (Y4). Allegations of undue influence were subsequently dismissed by a regional trial court, which confirmed Olivia’s mental capacity to execute her will.

Implications of the Supreme Court Ruling

The Supreme Court’s decision was driven by a 2019 complaint by Roy and Emily Yanson against Orlina, accusing him of misrepresenting facts at the stockholders’ meeting. Following an investigation by the Integrated Bar of the Philippines-Commission on Bar Discipline (IBP-CBD), it was established that the Y4 faction owned the majority of shares, validating their board meeting’s decision to remove Leo Ray as VTI president. The Supreme Court’s adoption of the IBP findings underscores the gravity of Orlina’s misconduct and sets a precedent for future legal proceedings within the contentious family feud.