Supreme Court Rules Against SIT or CBI Probe in Adani-Hindenburg Case

In a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court of India has ruled against transferring the investigation into the allegations made by Hindenburg Research against the Adani Group, to either a Special Investigation Team (SIT) or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The court has directed the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to complete its probe into the matter within three months, thereby quashing the pleas for a court-supervised investigation.

Supreme Court’s Stand

The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising CJI Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra. The court asserted that it cannot interfere with the regulatory regime and that the Hindenburg report cannot serve as a basis for a separate probe. This decision came in response to the pleas alleging that the Adani Group had inflated its share prices and that SEBI was providing a shield for the group’s alleged regulatory contraventions and market manipulations.

Adani Group’s Response

Following the Supreme Court’s decision, Gautam Adani, the Chairperson of the Adani Group, expressed his relief and gratitude publicly. He reaffirmed that truth has prevailed in this matter and extended his thanks to those who supported him during this period. He further reiterated his dedication to continue contributing to India’s growth story.

Background of the Issue

The controversy originated from allegations made by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research against the financial and trading practices of the Adani Group. These allegations led to a significant fall in the stock values of various Adani companies, raising questions about the group’s financial practices. Subsequently, SEBI was instructed by the Supreme Court to look into any securities law violations following the report, leading to the formation of a six-member expert committee chaired by ex-Supreme Court judge Justice AM Sapre.

In conclusion, the Supreme Court’s refusal to transfer the investigation to either SIT or CBI and its direction to SEBI to complete the probe in three months marks a critical juncture in the Adani-Hindenburg issue. This ruling not only affects the Adani Group and its stakeholders but also sets a precedent for future cases involving allegations against major corporations in India.

