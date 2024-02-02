Supreme Court Reconsiders Exam Requirement for Retired Judges’ Appointments

The Supreme Court of India has expressed doubts over the need for a written examination for the appointment of retired judges to the roles of president and members of state and district consumer dispute redressal commissions. The court, headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, stated that the exam requirement appears "far-fetched" and negates the objectives of consumer protection rules. The court has given the Centre a week to justify the rationale behind mandating such exams for retired judges.

Context of the Issue

This issue emerged during a hearing at which the Supreme Court is examining an appeal against a decision by the Bombay High Court, which deemed a rule that tilted the composition of the selection committee in favour of state bureaucrats over judiciary members, as invalid. In 2023, the apex court had issued a directive stating that appointments to these commissions should be based on written test performance. Currently, the court is re-evaluating this stance, particularly for candidates with a judicial background whose track records and judgments are already available for scrutiny.

Historical Decisions and Their Impact

Earlier, the Supreme Court had passed a judgment reducing the required professional experience from 20 and 15 years to 10 years for appointments to consumer commissions. This decision expanded the eligible candidate pool to include lawyers and professionals with a decade of experience in various fields. The court's move to reconsider the exam requirement for retired judges could further democratise the appointment process, ensuring that qualified and experienced professionals are not deterred by unnecessary hurdles.

Implications and Future Directions

The Supreme Court's questioning of the exam necessity signifies a shift towards a more nuanced understanding of the appointment process. It indicates a recognition that the capabilities of retired judges can be assessed through their past performance and judgements, which could potentially streamline the appointment process. The court's final decision on this matter could have far-reaching implications on the functioning of consumer dispute redressal commissions and the quality of their adjudication.