en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Supreme Court Overturns Rape Conviction in a Notable Reversal

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:21 am EST
Supreme Court Overturns Rape Conviction in a Notable Reversal

In a landmark legal overturn, Michael Jantjies, formerly convicted of three counts of rape, has seen his conviction and 16-year prison sentence quashed by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA). The pivotal shift in the case came after Jantjies argued that the rape charges were borne out of a revenge plot by a woman he met online, following the theft of R50,000 from her.

A Controversial Case

The case has been mired in controversy since June 2019 when Jantjies was initially convicted. The following month, the SCA granted him leave to appeal, arguing that the rape charges were motivated by revenge rather than evidence of sexual assault. The Western Cape High Court dismissed this appeal, maintaining the conviction and sentencing.

The Tables Turn

However, in a surprising turn of events, the SCA has now reversed its stance. The court has overturned both the conviction and the 16-year sentence, marking a significant development in the case. This decision has sent shockwaves through the South African judicial system, highlighting the importance of scrutinizing evidence in sexual assault cases and the potential for misuse of such charges.

Implications of the Decision

The SCA’s decision to overturn Jantjies’ conviction and sentence raises questions about the integrity of the initial trial and the implications for future sexual assault cases. It emphasizes the need for thorough investigation and unbiased legal proceedings, especially in sensitive cases involving allegations of sexual assault. This high-profile case serves as a precedent in South African law, setting the stage for the potential reassessment of other cases where conviction may have been influenced by factors beyond the evidence at hand.

0
Courts & Law Crime South Africa
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
8 mins ago
Man Pleads Not Guilty in High-Profile Murder Case: TV Anchor's Mother Victim
Shawn Conlon, the man arrested in Connecticut for the killing of a television news anchor’s mother in Vermont, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder. The case has drawn significant public attention due to the victim’s close relationship to a widely recognized television personality. Details of the Crime Victim Claudia Voight died from neck compression
Man Pleads Not Guilty in High-Profile Murder Case: TV Anchor's Mother Victim
Winnipeg Police Union Challenges City's New Transit Security Force
29 mins ago
Winnipeg Police Union Challenges City's New Transit Security Force
Sri Lanka's Economic Reforms and Law & Order: A Deep Dive with Sagala Ratnayaka
55 mins ago
Sri Lanka's Economic Reforms and Law & Order: A Deep Dive with Sagala Ratnayaka
Kessler Topaz Charges BioNTech with Securities Fraud: A Deep Dive into the Case
9 mins ago
Kessler Topaz Charges BioNTech with Securities Fraud: A Deep Dive into the Case
East Baton Rouge Shooting: Allonzo Bolden Arrested on Attempted Murder Charges
13 mins ago
East Baton Rouge Shooting: Allonzo Bolden Arrested on Attempted Murder Charges
Asylum Seeker Requests to be Declared Wanted by Lagos Police
29 mins ago
Asylum Seeker Requests to be Declared Wanted by Lagos Police
Latest Headlines
World News
Bill Simmons Advocates Overhaul of NBA Draft Pick Rules
19 seconds
Bill Simmons Advocates Overhaul of NBA Draft Pick Rules
Hunter Biden's Laptop Controversy, Melania's Take on Barron, and Geopolitical Implications
52 seconds
Hunter Biden's Laptop Controversy, Melania's Take on Barron, and Geopolitical Implications
LASUTH Staff Praised for Resilience Amidst Health Sector Challenges, New Initiatives Highlighted
3 mins
LASUTH Staff Praised for Resilience Amidst Health Sector Challenges, New Initiatives Highlighted
MP Paray Urges Immediate Action in Paria Board Removal Following Fatal Incident Enquiry
4 mins
MP Paray Urges Immediate Action in Paria Board Removal Following Fatal Incident Enquiry
President Museveni Engages with Delegates at Non-Aligned Movement Summit 2024
4 mins
President Museveni Engages with Delegates at Non-Aligned Movement Summit 2024
Carpinteria Girls' Water Polo Team Rides Wave of Emotions at Buena Friendlies Tournament
4 mins
Carpinteria Girls' Water Polo Team Rides Wave of Emotions at Buena Friendlies Tournament
Ruben Love's Spectacular Catch Stirs Excitement at Black Clash T20
5 mins
Ruben Love's Spectacular Catch Stirs Excitement at Black Clash T20
Technical Titans: Wrestlers who Shaped the Ring in TNA Wrestling
5 mins
Technical Titans: Wrestlers who Shaped the Ring in TNA Wrestling
Greek Athletes Honored for 2023 Achievements and Paris 2024 Olympic Qualification
5 mins
Greek Athletes Honored for 2023 Achievements and Paris 2024 Olympic Qualification
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
3 hours
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
3 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
5 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
5 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
5 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
5 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
5 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
5 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
6 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app