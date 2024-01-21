Supreme Court of Pakistan Grapples with Over 55,000 Pending Cases, Takes Steps for Swift Justice

The Supreme Court of Pakistan, the highest judicial institution in the country, has reported a staggering figure of over 55,000 cases that are yet to be resolved as of December 16, 2023. This information was made public in a quarterly report issued by the apex court, reinforcing its commitment to transparency and the right to information.

Shedding Light on the Pending Cases

The report revealed that within the span of three months, from September 17 to December 17, 2023, the court managed to dispose of 859 cases. This brought about a slight decrease in the number of unresolved cases, from an initial figure of 56,503 to 55,644. The report serves as a testament to the court's efforts in managing the increasing number of cases and ensuring the timely administration of justice.

Chief Justice's Pledge

Chief Justice of Pakistan, Qazi Faez Isa, in response to the growing number of pending cases, has pledged to create an exhaustive policy on the management of these cases and the formation of benches. This commitment was announced after a meeting with representatives from the Pakistan Bar Council and the Supreme Court Bar Association. The meeting focused on addressing issues such as the clustering of cases, the formation of benches, and the effective delivery of justice.

Upholding the Right to Information

This report, being the first of its kind, was issued under Article 19-A, which guarantees the right to information. By doing so, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has made a significant stride towards ensuring transparency. The release of such reports not only keeps the public informed about the state of affairs within the judiciary but also underlines the court's dedication to upholding the right to information.