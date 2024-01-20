Supreme Court Mandates Speedy Justice: A Step to Eliminate Delays

In a move that seeks to uphold the principle of timely justice, the Supreme Court of India has mandated all courts within the country to hasten the delivery of judgments and prioritize the disposal of bail applications. This decree stems from the Court's observation of a significant delay in judgment delivery by the Patna High Court, where an anticipatory bail application was left in reservation for nearly a year before a decision was delivered.
Supreme Court's Astoundment Over Delays
The Supreme Court, presided over by Justices Bela Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma, voiced its astonishment over the protracted delay in the judgment by the Patna High Court, prompting a demand for a report from the Registrar General of the Patna High Court. Upon reviewing the report, the Court expressed its disbelief at the year-long reservation of a judgment, underlining a severe impediment in the administration of justice.
Emphasis on Previous Guidelines
The Supreme Court, in its directive, underscored the necessity for all High Courts to adhere to the guidelines previously established by the Apex Court. These guidelines stipulate the swift and expeditious delivery of judgments and disposal of bail applications, emphasizing the need for the judiciary to function efficiently and without unnecessary delays.
Autonomy to High Courts
Moreover, the Supreme Court, in its pursuit of expedited justice, has given autonomy to High Courts across the country to develop mechanisms to ensure the swift processing of bail applications and the speedy disposal of cases in reservation. This move marks a pivotal shift in the Indian judiciary, aiming to streamline the process and eliminate prolonged delays in decision-making.
The Supreme Court's mandate, thus, signifies a renewed commitment towards the delivery of timely justice, aiming to eliminate inefficiencies and ensure that the wheels of justice continue to turn without hindrance.