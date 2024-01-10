Supreme Court Mandates Clearance of Judicial Officers’ Dues, Stresses on Judicial Independence

In a landmark decision that underscores the independence of the judiciary, the Supreme Court of India has mandated all states and union territories to clear the unpaid salaries, pensions, and allowances of current and retired judicial officers by the end of February 2024. This directive follows a petition by the All India Judges Association, a united front of judicial officers seeking a resolution to the long-standing issues of pay and pension revisions, pending since the recommendations made by the second National Judicial Pay Commission in 2016.

Ensuring Dignified Living for Judicial Officers

Chief Justice of India, Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, highlighted the nexus between dignified living conditions for judicial officers and the independence of the judiciary. He emphasized that the financial dignity of judicial officers, both during their tenure and post-retirement, is integral to maintaining judicial independence. The ruling stressed the need for security and dignity in the conditions of service for these officers.

Formation of CSCDJ in Each High Court

The Court’s decision stipulates the formation of a five-member Committee for Service Conditions of the District Judiciary (CSCDJ) in each high court. This committee will be responsible for overseeing the implementation of the pay commission’s recommendations. It is a significant step forward in addressing the longstanding grievances of judicial officers.

Uniformity in Judicial Service Conditions

The Supreme Court also underlined the need for uniformity in judicial service conditions across the country. Further, it directed the committees to collaborate with state governments to empanel suitable hospitals for providing medical benefits to judicial officers. The Court addressed the states’ and UTs’ concerns over financial burdens but asserted that the state is obligated to ensure dignified working conditions for judiciary members and cannot cite financial constraints as an excuse.

In conclusion, the ruling aims to enhance judicial independence and preserve the faith and confidence of citizens in the rule of law. It is a reminder of the state’s duty to ensure dignified working conditions and independence for judicial officers, thus upholding the principles of democracy and justice.