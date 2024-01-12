en English
Courts & Law

Supreme Court in Philippines Acquits Two Men Convicted of Drug Charges Due to Broken Evidentiary Chain

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:39 pm EST
Supreme Court in Philippines Acquits Two Men Convicted of Drug Charges Due to Broken Evidentiary Chain

In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court Second Division in the Philippines has overturned the conviction of Francis Valencia and Ryan Antipuesto, who were previously found guilty of selling illegal drugs. The verdict was based on a compromised chain of custody, which the Court deemed as detrimental to the integrity of the evidence and, consequently, the case.

Meticulous Scrutiny of the Chain of Custody

In a meticulously detailed 22-page decision, the Court underscored the crucial importance of preserving the unadulterated chain of custody for drug-related evidence. It was pointed out that any alteration or modification of receipts and markings pertaining to the custody of the evidence could potentially undermine the case.

Unraveling the Course of Events

The two men were initially arrested back in 2016, with Valencia being caught in a buy-bust operation and Antipuesto apprehended in a subsequent follow-up operation. The evidence in question, a plastic sachet believed to contain shabu, was initially marked correctly but was later altered in the documentation, thereby leading to a broken chain of custody.

Overstepping Boundaries: A Violation of Protocol

The Supreme Court noticed that the inventory was inappropriately taken at the police station rather than immediately at the place of the arrest. This action was a direct violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act. Moreover, the Court identified significant irregularities, such as the overlapping roles of the police officer, who simultaneously served as the poseur-buyer, the seizing officer, and the evidence custodian.

Due to these blatant procedural errors, the Supreme Court reversed the decision of the Court of Appeals and ordered the immediate release of Valencia and Antipuesto, unless they are being detained for other legitimate reasons. The Court’s decision echoes the ever-vital principle in law: it is better that ten guilty persons escape than that one innocent suffer.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

