Supreme Court Dismisses Case Against Actor Dhanush Over Movie Poster

The Supreme Court of India has upheld the dismissal of a case against Tamil actor Dhanush, and others associated with the 2014 film 'Velaiyilla Pattathari', over the depiction of smoking on promotional posters. The case was initially brought forward by a private citizen who claimed that such depictions amounted to an advertisement promoting the use of cigarettes, a violation of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COPTA), 2003. However, the apex court has now ruled in favor of the defendants, finding that the specific subclause of the COPTA Act cited in the case was not applicable.

Advertisment

Strict Interpretation of Penal Statutes

The Supreme Court bench, consisting of justices A S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan, echoed the sentiments of the Madras High Court, which had earlier quashed the case. The high court had noted that penal statutes must be strictly construed, and the facts of the case did not constitute an offence under the Act. The Supreme Court found no reason to interfere with this judgment.

The Distinction between Movie and Tobacco Business

Advertisment

The court emphasized that the producers and distributors of the film were engaged in the movie business, not in the tobacco product business. This distinction was crucial to the case. It was argued that the depiction of a character smoking in a movie poster does not amount to promoting the use of tobacco products, and the court concurred with this interpretation.

Emotions and Popular Beliefs vs Judicial Interpretation

The court also underlined the fact that emotions and popular beliefs should not influence judicial interpretation of the law. The continuation of criminal proceedings in this case, it suggested, would amount to an 'abuse of process of court'. This ruling reinforces the principle that the law should be interpreted based on its wordings and intent, rather than popular sentiment or subjective interpretations.