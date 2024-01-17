Supreme Court Criticizes Karnataka High Court over Insensitive Handling of Habeas Corpus Case

In a remarkable move, the Supreme Court of India has openly criticized the Karnataka High Court for its insensitive handling of a habeas corpus case involving a 25-year-old woman illegally held captive by her parents. The court's rebuke stems from the High Court's lackadaisical attitude, seen in its adjournment of the case 14 times and scheduling the next hearing for 2025.

Unlawful Detention of a Woman

The case rose to the Supreme Court as an appeal by the woman's partner, who had filed a habeas corpus petition against the woman's parents. Habeas corpus petitions challenge unlawful detentions and are typically brought before high courts or the Supreme Court. On this occasion, the woman's partner sought the court's intervention to free her from her parents' unlawful hold.

Supreme Court's Intervention

In a bench consisting of Justices BR Gavai and Sandeep Mehta, the Supreme Court took stringent action. It held a conversation with all parties involved, including the woman, her parents, and her partner's parents. The court discovered that the woman, an adult, had expressed her desire to return to Dubai to continue her career. The Supreme Court ruled that her continued detention by her parents was illegal, given her clear articulation of her wishes and her adult status.

High Court's Insensitivity

The Supreme Court noted the High Court's lack of urgency and sensitivity in dealing with the case. Its decision to adjourn the case multiple times and postpone the next hearing to 2025 was seen as a blatant disregard for the woman's liberty. It was a clear indication of the High Court's indifference towards the woman's situation, causing the Supreme Court to label this behavior as a lack of sensitivity.

As a result, the Supreme Court has ordered the woman's parents to release her immediately. They have also been instructed to hand over her passport, important documents, and personal belongings within 48 hours. This case serves as a stark reminder of the pressing need for judicial sensitivity in matters involving personal liberty.