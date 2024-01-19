Superior Township Trustee Nancy Caviston Charged with Felony Embezzlement

Superior Township Trustee Nancy Caviston, owner of The Caviston Agency Inc. in Plymouth, Michigan, has been charged with two counts of felony embezzlement and two counts of wages and fringe benefits violations. The 76-year-old is accused of misappropriating payroll deductions intended for her employees' Individual Retirement Account (IRA) contributions and failing to provide corresponding employer contributions. The charges were announced by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, leaving Caviston's fellow trustees in shock as they were unaware of the accusations prior to the public statement.

Accusations Surface

The allegations against Caviston include the theft of payroll deductions made by two of her employees towards their IRA contributions. These funds were purportedly used for personal and business expenses, while the employer's matching contributions, as mandated by law, were not made. The seriousness of these charges has been underlined by Nessel, who also expressed gratitude for the investigative efforts of the federal Department of Labor's Employee Benefits Security Administration.

Implications for Superior Township

The charges against Caviston, who has held her office since 1996, have sent ripples through the Superior Township board. Despite the severity of the allegations, the township leaders have expressed that their course of action is limited. Caviston may only be relieved of her duties through resignation, a citizen-initiated recall effort, or action by the Michigan Governor. Fellow trustees have expressed their shock and disappointment, and as Trustee Rhonda McGill highlighted, a desire to continue focusing on township business without distractions.

Awaiting Caviston's Response

Clerk Lynette Findley, among others, awaits Caviston's response to the situation, noting that she has not been proven guilty. Caviston, who was released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond, is scheduled to appear before the court for a probable cause conference on February 2nd, 2024. As the case unfolds, the community and fellow board members are left to grapple with the unexpected allegations against a long-serving public official.