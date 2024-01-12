en English
Courts & Law

Stephen Bradshaw Admits to Signing False Witness Statement at Post Office-Horizon Inquiry

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:41 pm EST
Stephen Bradshaw Admits to Signing False Witness Statement at Post Office-Horizon Inquiry

In a recent revelation at the Post Office-Horizon inquiry, Stephen Bradshaw, former security manager at the Post Office, acknowledged signing a false witness statement. The statement, prepared by a press-relations person and Post Office solicitors, skewed the truth and painted an unfaithful representation of the situation. Bradshaw, who had been responsible for interrogating sub-postmasters suspected of theft and fraud over a decade ago, also admitted to his interrogation methods’ aggressive nature.

Failure to Disclose Doubts about the Horizon system

Bradshaw’s testimony revealed a significant lapse in transparency and honesty. He failed to disclose his doubts about the Horizon computer system, thereby misleading suspects into believing they were the only ones experiencing issues with it. This lack of disclosure had severe consequences, contributing to the wrongful convictions of innocent sub-postmasters, with the inquiry now striving to bring these transgressions to light.

Bradshaw’s Testimony Reveals Technical Ignorance and Evasive Tactics

Bradshaw’s testimony further exposed a lack of technical understanding. In addition to his inability to comprehend the complexities of the Horizon system, he was evasive about his bonus arrangements. This evasiveness further underlines the corrupt practices that have marred the integrity of the Post Office’s management.

Impact on Individuals and the Role of the Inquiry

Individuals like Shazia Saddiq bore the brunt of Bradshaw’s actions. Saddiq lost her business after facing persistent harassment by Bradshaw, a grim testament to the human costs of this scandal. The inquiry, led by Sir Wyn Williams, intends to investigate these wrongful convictions due to the alleged flaws in the Horizon computer system, unearthing the truth and holding relevant parties accountable.

author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

