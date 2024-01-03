en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Stephanie Barnes Appeals 44-Month Sentence for Theft from Casino Control Commission

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:21 pm EST
Stephanie Barnes Appeals 44-Month Sentence for Theft from Casino Control Commission

In a twist to the saga of theft from the Casino Control Commission, 64-year-old Stephanie Barnes has filed a notice to appeal her sentence of 44 months in prison. Barnes was convicted for her involvement in the misappropriation of government funds, a crime she staunchly maintains she was an unwitting participant in.

Self-Representation Amidst Legal Struggles

One of the most striking aspects of Barnes’ case is her decision to represent herself in court. This move came after she dismissed her sixth attorney due to unresolved communication issues. Barnes’ appeal to the Third Circuit Court of Appeals has been temporarily suspended, pending the resolution of other motions. These include access to trial transcripts, claims of ineffective legal counsel, and a petition to waive the appeal filing fee due to her financial situation.

A Question of Right to Counsel

The controversy over Barnes’ representation has been a significant part of her legal journey. Judge Molloy ruled that Barnes waived her right to counsel through her refusal to cooperate with her attorney. This decision left Barnes to navigate the complex legal landscape alone, a move she undertook after her incarceration at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Puerto Rico.

The Fallout of a Guilty Verdict

Barnes was found guilty in December 2021 on charges that included conspiracy to commit theft, receipt of government property, and filing false tax returns. The charges stemmed from her employment with the Casino Control Commission, where she and her boss, Violet Anne Golden, were accused of using commission funds for personal luxuries and Barnes’ educational expenses. This spending led to Barnes receiving over $600,000 in salary and benefits over three years. Golden, having pleaded guilty to misappropriating funds, was sentenced to 24 months in prison.

Financial Repercussions and Future Supervision

In addition to her prison sentence, Barnes has been ordered to pay restitution of $247,490. Once her prison term concludes, she will face a period of supervised release. The ongoing legal saga of Stephanie Barnes serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of governmental theft and the potential for individual accountability in such cases.

0
Courts & Law Crime United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Karnal Murder Case: Woman and Accomplice Arrested Following Discovery of Body

By Rafia Tasleem

Connecticut Appellate Court Weighs on Attorney Suspension: Legal Procedure and Rights in Focus

By BNN Correspondents

Napolioni Kurusiga Discharged Without Conviction: A Lesson in Responsibility

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Kansas District Court Portal Resumes Operations After Fall 2023 Cyberattack

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Day Burglary Attempt in Pasco Leads to Confrontation and Ar ...
@Crime · 6 mins
New Year's Day Burglary Attempt in Pasco Leads to Confrontation and Ar ...
heart comment 0
Cork Woman Faces Court over Teenagers’ Robbery Charges

By BNN Correspondents

Cork Woman Faces Court over Teenagers' Robbery Charges
No Criminal Wrongdoing Found in Corruption Allegations Against Deputy Attorney-General Savvas Angelides, Investigation Reveals

By BNN Correspondents

No Criminal Wrongdoing Found in Corruption Allegations Against Deputy Attorney-General Savvas Angelides, Investigation Reveals
Active Shooter Training at Griffith High School: A Commitment to Community Safety

By BNN Correspondents

Active Shooter Training at Griffith High School: A Commitment to Community Safety
Prohibited Driver Insures Motorcycle: A Loophole in the System?

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Prohibited Driver Insures Motorcycle: A Loophole in the System?
Latest Headlines
World News
Basketball Community Mourns Loss of Gus Alfieri: St. John's Standout, Coach, and Author
10 seconds
Basketball Community Mourns Loss of Gus Alfieri: St. John's Standout, Coach, and Author
Wisconsin Birth Rates Rise Following Dobbs Decision: A Study By IZA Institute
13 seconds
Wisconsin Birth Rates Rise Following Dobbs Decision: A Study By IZA Institute
Minneapolis City Council Swears in New Members: A Turning Point in Governance?
15 seconds
Minneapolis City Council Swears in New Members: A Turning Point in Governance?
The Hidden Mental Health Crisis in Entrepreneurship
15 seconds
The Hidden Mental Health Crisis in Entrepreneurship
David Warner Set to Retire from Test Cricket: An End of an Era
16 seconds
David Warner Set to Retire from Test Cricket: An End of an Era
Pakistan's Upcoming Elections: A Test of Democracy Amid Allegations of Manipulation
17 seconds
Pakistan's Upcoming Elections: A Test of Democracy Amid Allegations of Manipulation
Aldarelli Leads Robbinsville to Victory Over Hopewell Valley in High School Basketball Clash
20 seconds
Aldarelli Leads Robbinsville to Victory Over Hopewell Valley in High School Basketball Clash
New Year's Meeting Between Shadnagar MLA and Deputy Chief Minister Signals Potential Growth
30 seconds
New Year's Meeting Between Shadnagar MLA and Deputy Chief Minister Signals Potential Growth
ACT Political Landscape: A Year of Challenges and Change
36 seconds
ACT Political Landscape: A Year of Challenges and Change
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
15 mins
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
25 mins
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
1 hour
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
3 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
4 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
5 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
5 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app