Stephanie Barnes Appeals 44-Month Sentence for Theft from Casino Control Commission

In a twist to the saga of theft from the Casino Control Commission, 64-year-old Stephanie Barnes has filed a notice to appeal her sentence of 44 months in prison. Barnes was convicted for her involvement in the misappropriation of government funds, a crime she staunchly maintains she was an unwitting participant in.

Self-Representation Amidst Legal Struggles

One of the most striking aspects of Barnes’ case is her decision to represent herself in court. This move came after she dismissed her sixth attorney due to unresolved communication issues. Barnes’ appeal to the Third Circuit Court of Appeals has been temporarily suspended, pending the resolution of other motions. These include access to trial transcripts, claims of ineffective legal counsel, and a petition to waive the appeal filing fee due to her financial situation.

A Question of Right to Counsel

The controversy over Barnes’ representation has been a significant part of her legal journey. Judge Molloy ruled that Barnes waived her right to counsel through her refusal to cooperate with her attorney. This decision left Barnes to navigate the complex legal landscape alone, a move she undertook after her incarceration at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Puerto Rico.

The Fallout of a Guilty Verdict

Barnes was found guilty in December 2021 on charges that included conspiracy to commit theft, receipt of government property, and filing false tax returns. The charges stemmed from her employment with the Casino Control Commission, where she and her boss, Violet Anne Golden, were accused of using commission funds for personal luxuries and Barnes’ educational expenses. This spending led to Barnes receiving over $600,000 in salary and benefits over three years. Golden, having pleaded guilty to misappropriating funds, was sentenced to 24 months in prison.

Financial Repercussions and Future Supervision

In addition to her prison sentence, Barnes has been ordered to pay restitution of $247,490. Once her prison term concludes, she will face a period of supervised release. The ongoing legal saga of Stephanie Barnes serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of governmental theft and the potential for individual accountability in such cases.