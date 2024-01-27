States Propose Legislation to Criminalize Abortion 'Trafficking' Post-Roe v. Wade Overturn

In the wake of the Supreme Court's historical overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022, Republican legislators in various states are proposing laws to combat what they term as 'abortion trafficking.' This phrase references the act of escorting minors across state boundaries to access abortion services without parental consent.

State-Level Legislation

Among the states taking action, Idaho was the first to enact such a regulation in 2023. Texas and Tennessee have since introduced bills to impose penal measures for this act. In Texas, lawmakers are tackling the issue by banning transportation on state highways for the purpose of obtaining an abortion. City councils in cities like Amarillo are contemplating travel bans that would allow private individuals to take legal action against those who aid in obtaining an abortion.

Tennessee's Approach

Tennessee State Representative Jason Zachary has introduced a bill that would make it a criminal offense to escort a minor out of Tennessee to obtain an abortion without parental consent. This legislation also provides for civil actions for the wrongful death of an unborn child in such situations.

Concerns and Perspectives

While these measures have elicited widespread support among Republicans, they have also sparked concerns. City Council Member Laura Almond of Llano, Texas, has voiced apprehensions about the severity of these ordinances. Katie Daniels, State Policy Director for Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, highlights the need for Republican candidates to not only discuss what they oppose but also what they support. She stresses on resources for women and children and points out that polling data indicates a majority of Americans support parental notification and approval for minors seeking abortions.