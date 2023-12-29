en English
Courts & Law

State Prosecutor Fights Against Bail for Student Accused of Heinous Crime

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:43 am EST
In a high-stakes courtroom scenario, State Prosecutor Advocate Ayanda Bakana launched a powerful counter-argument against the bail application of a 21-year-old student, currently under scrutiny for a heinous crime. The student is accused of raping and murdering Kirsten Kluyts, a 34-year-old English teacher who was 14 weeks pregnant at the time of the fatal attack.

Charges of Serious Nature

The accused is facing a schedule 6 offence, the most severe category of crime in South Africa, which includes rape, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and premeditated murder. The gravity of the charges against the 21-year-old student is significant, amplifying the intensity of the court proceedings.

State’s Robust Stance

Advocate Bakana’s firm opening remarks signal the state’s strong opposition to granting bail to the accused. This stance suggests a belief that the individual may pose a risk if released or that there are substantial grounds to believe the accused will not comply with bail conditions. Furthermore, the state’s argument is strengthened by CCTV footage placing the accused at the scene of the crime, despite the defence’s claim of a weak case.

Outcome Determines Accused’s Fate

The outcome of the bail hearing, expected on Friday, will be pivotal in determining the immediate future of the accused. Should the court deny bail, the accused will remain in custody pending trial. If granted bail, the student will be released but will have to abide by certain conditions imposed by the court. Either way, this case represents a stern test of the justice system’s handling of high-profile and sensitive criminal cases.

Courts & Law Crime South Africa
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

