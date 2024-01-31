St. John's University Student Fails to Prove Anti-Male Bias in Sexual Assault Case

A male student from St. John's University in New York City, known under the pseudonym Richard Roe, brought a lawsuit against the institution following his involvement in two sexual assault investigations. Roe claimed the university demonstrated anti-male bias during the investigations, which he believed to be a violation of Title IX of the 1972 Education Amendments. This federal law prohibits sex-based discrimination in educational programs that receive federal funding.

The Lawsuit's Inception

Roe didn't limit his legal action to the allegations of Title IX violations. He also filed a lawsuit under state contract law, and a defamation suit against Jane Doe, one of his alleged victims. Jane Doe was accused of defaming Roe through an anonymous tweet that labeled him a sexual assailant.

Legal Journey and Verdict

The case was presented to the Second Circuit court after proceeding through the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York. Roe's efforts to prove discrimination and defamation, however, were unsuccessful. He was unable to convince the Second Circuit of the university's alleged bias against him.

Dismissal of Roe's Claims

The court dismissed Roe's claims of sex discrimination under Title IX. It stated that the procedural irregularities in the disciplinary proceedings were not sufficient to support a claim of sex discrimination. Furthermore, the court ruled that Roe's hostile environment claim was deficient. The single anonymous tweet at the center of his claim was not severe enough to support a claim of a hostile educational environment under Title IX.