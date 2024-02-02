'Squid Game' Actor O Yeong Su Faces Possible Year in Prison for Molestation Case

South Korean prosecutors have requested a one-year prison sentence for 'Squid Game' actor, O Yeong Su, following charges of sexual harassment dating back to 2017. The 79-year-old actor, who rose to international prominence due to his role in the Netflix hit series, stands accused of molesting a woman during a shared drinking session.

Allegations and Prosecution's Stance

The prosecution's case hinges on the victim's testimony, wherein she alleges O Yeong Su forcibly hugged her and kissed her on the cheek while hiking together in August 2017. Prosecutors argued that O Yeong Su's actions post the incident suggest a lack of remorse. They pointed to a text message apology sent by the actor to the victim, which he later claimed was simply because he saw her as a daughter. The prosecution emphasized the need for a strong sentence due to his lack of repentance.

Defense's Counterarguments

O Yeong Su's defense team, on the other hand, contended that there is insufficient evidence to support the allegations. They highlighted the reliance of the case on the victim's testimony and raised questions about the feasibility of the crime, given the location and time it allegedly occurred.

O Yeong Su's Plea

In his final plea, O Yeong Su expressed the immense difficulty of the situation for him, given his age, and the profound impact it has had on his life. He denied all accusations and implored the judge to make a wise ruling. The court is set to announce the sentence on March 15.