Spike in Legal Activity: Multiple Criminal and Civil Cases Flood Hancock County Circuit Court

In a flurry of legal activity in the Hancock County Circuit Court, Indiana, numerous criminal and civil cases have recently been filed. On December 28, two individuals, Traci Winkley and Andrew Stuart Fetz, bore the brunt of the criminal charges. Winkley was slapped with three counts of dealing in methamphetamine, while Fetz was accused of criminal confinement with bodily injury, battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, and strangulation. Alongside these criminal proceedings, civil actions were also initiated.

Civil Collection Cases

On December 27 and 28, a series of civil collection cases were brought forth by various financial institutions. Jefferson Capital Systems LLC, Cavalry SPV I LLC, and Bank of America N.A. sought debt collection from individuals. Discover Bank also joined the legal fray, filing a civil collection case against Matthew Cutshaw.

Civil Tort Cases

Simultaneously, the court saw civil tort cases being lodged. Robert and Angela Huckeby pursued legal action against several companies, including LBBC Technologies. In a similar vein, Deloris Pennington filed a case against Scott Potter and Jerry Horsley Construction Co. These cases highlight the intricacies of civil litigation and the myriad issues that can spur individuals to seek legal redress.

Civil Plenary Case and Additional Civil Collection Cases

Further adding to the civil proceedings, Christian Booker lodged a civil plenary case against Joyful Life Limited Liability Company. On December 29, yet another civil collection case was filed by Jefferson Capital Systems LLC, this time against Debra Stansbury. The sheer number of civil and criminal cases in such a short span underscores the dynamic and often contentious nature of legal proceedings in Hancock County, Indiana.