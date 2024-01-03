en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Spike in Legal Activity: Multiple Criminal and Civil Cases Flood Hancock County Circuit Court

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:44 pm EST
Spike in Legal Activity: Multiple Criminal and Civil Cases Flood Hancock County Circuit Court

In a flurry of legal activity in the Hancock County Circuit Court, Indiana, numerous criminal and civil cases have recently been filed. On December 28, two individuals, Traci Winkley and Andrew Stuart Fetz, bore the brunt of the criminal charges. Winkley was slapped with three counts of dealing in methamphetamine, while Fetz was accused of criminal confinement with bodily injury, battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, and strangulation. Alongside these criminal proceedings, civil actions were also initiated.

Civil Collection Cases

On December 27 and 28, a series of civil collection cases were brought forth by various financial institutions. Jefferson Capital Systems LLC, Cavalry SPV I LLC, and Bank of America N.A. sought debt collection from individuals. Discover Bank also joined the legal fray, filing a civil collection case against Matthew Cutshaw.

Civil Tort Cases

Simultaneously, the court saw civil tort cases being lodged. Robert and Angela Huckeby pursued legal action against several companies, including LBBC Technologies. In a similar vein, Deloris Pennington filed a case against Scott Potter and Jerry Horsley Construction Co. These cases highlight the intricacies of civil litigation and the myriad issues that can spur individuals to seek legal redress.

Civil Plenary Case and Additional Civil Collection Cases

Further adding to the civil proceedings, Christian Booker lodged a civil plenary case against Joyful Life Limited Liability Company. On December 29, yet another civil collection case was filed by Jefferson Capital Systems LLC, this time against Debra Stansbury. The sheer number of civil and criminal cases in such a short span underscores the dynamic and often contentious nature of legal proceedings in Hancock County, Indiana.

0
Courts & Law Crime United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
16 seconds ago
Tense Standoff at Aspen Landing: An Unexpected Turn Following a Medical Call
In the heart of Taylorsville, Utah, a tense standoff between the police and a 60-year-old man continues to unfold at the Aspen Landing reception center. What initially began as a response to a medical emergency call has escalated alarmingly, with the man allegedly drawing a handgun at the incoming Unified Fire Department personnel. A SWAT
Tense Standoff at Aspen Landing: An Unexpected Turn Following a Medical Call
First Homicide of 2024 Unfolds at Salt Lake City Storage Facility
5 mins ago
First Homicide of 2024 Unfolds at Salt Lake City Storage Facility
Focus Financial Faces Class Action Lawsuit over Alleged Sale Misrepresentation
5 mins ago
Focus Financial Faces Class Action Lawsuit over Alleged Sale Misrepresentation
A Shocking Act of Arson in Rajouri District: A Confession Sends Shockwaves
1 min ago
A Shocking Act of Arson in Rajouri District: A Confession Sends Shockwaves
Free Speech vs. Insurrection: Navigating the Legal Labyrinth
2 mins ago
Free Speech vs. Insurrection: Navigating the Legal Labyrinth
Convicted Murderer Alex Murdaugh Seeks New Trial Over Alleged Jury Tampering
4 mins ago
Convicted Murderer Alex Murdaugh Seeks New Trial Over Alleged Jury Tampering
Latest Headlines
World News
Mother Facing Trial for Infant Daughter's Death Passes Away, Charges Dismissed
20 seconds
Mother Facing Trial for Infant Daughter's Death Passes Away, Charges Dismissed
New Leadership in East Hampton: Supervisor Kathee Burke-Gonzalez's Vision Outlined
23 seconds
New Leadership in East Hampton: Supervisor Kathee Burke-Gonzalez's Vision Outlined
Stardom Returns to US with 'Stardom American Dream' Event
34 seconds
Stardom Returns to US with 'Stardom American Dream' Event
Edmonton Elks Part Ways with American Wide Receiver Steven Dunbar Jr.
41 seconds
Edmonton Elks Part Ways with American Wide Receiver Steven Dunbar Jr.
Psychologists Unpack Intricacies of Mental Health: A Deep Dive into the Human Psyche
1 min
Psychologists Unpack Intricacies of Mental Health: A Deep Dive into the Human Psyche
World Darts Championship Final: Luke Littler's Struggles Lead to Disappointment
1 min
World Darts Championship Final: Luke Littler's Struggles Lead to Disappointment
Edmonton Elks Release Steven Dunbar Jr., Marking a Significant Roster Change
1 min
Edmonton Elks Release Steven Dunbar Jr., Marking a Significant Roster Change
Batavia Rotary Club Girls Basketball Tournament: A Showcase of Female Athleticism
1 min
Batavia Rotary Club Girls Basketball Tournament: A Showcase of Female Athleticism
From Setbacks to Redemption: The Resilience of Olympic Athletes
1 min
From Setbacks to Redemption: The Resilience of Olympic Athletes
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
7 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
20 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
1 hour
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app