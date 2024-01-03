en English
Courts & Law

Speeding Magistrate Laurence Davis Allowed to Continue Presiding Over Driving Cases

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:35 am EST
Disciplinary Action on Serious Misconduct

In a move that has sparked controversy, Magistrate Laurence Davis, despite accruing 17 penalty points from five separate speeding offenses, has been allowed by a conduct panel to continue presiding over driving cases. The decision came to light after the bench chair referred Davis to the region’s conduct advisory committee for investigation, following his disqualification from driving.

Disciplinary Action on Serious Misconduct

The Judicial Conduct Investigations Office (JCIO) took the matter seriously, considering Davis’s six-month driving ban. However, they concluded that removing him from his judicial position was not necessary. Instead, Davis received a formal warning for serious misconduct. He has since acknowledged his breach of the code of conduct expected of a magistrate, expressing remorse for his actions.

Ensuring Future Compliance

Davis provided personal mitigation for his most recent offences and assured that measures have been put in place to prevent future occurrences. This acknowledgement and commitment to improvement seemingly played a role in the JCIO’s decision.

Backing from Higher Authorities

The panel’s decision was not made in isolation. Both Mr Justice Keehan and the Lord Chancellor concurred with the panel’s decision, issuing the formal warning to Davis. This backing from higher authorities indicates the complexity of the situation and the balance between disciplinary action and recognition of Davis’s remorse and commitment to change.

Courts & Law United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

