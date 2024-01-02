Southern Baptist Convention Figure Paul Pressler Settles Rape Lawsuit

Paul Pressler, a key figure within the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) and the SBC Conservative Resurgence, has reached a settlement in a lawsuit where he was accused of raping Gerald Duane Rollins, Jr. multiple times over a period of two decades. This lawsuit also implicated other entities within the SBC, resulting in a dismissal filed ‘with prejudice,’ meaning the case is permanently resolved and cannot be refiled.

Financial Details Remain Undisclosed

The financial details of the settlement have not been disclosed. However, it is known that contributions from multiple insurance carriers facilitated the settlement. The SBC and the SBC Executive Committee, also named as defendants in the lawsuit, stated that they were ready for trial, but various factors led to the decision to settle. These include the severe nature of the allegations, financial considerations, and the potential distress of cross-examining abuse survivors.

Implications for the SBC

Pressler’s lawsuit, initially dismissed in 2018 due to the statute of limitations, was revived in 2021 following Rollins’ PTSD diagnosis. This altered the timeline for legal action on the abuse claims. The lawsuit led to an investigation of sexual abuse within the SBC, resulting in a heated internal conflict over reform within the religious group. The SBC passed a series of reforms meant to address abuse, but has faced uncertainty about how to move forward and has rapidly spent down its reserves due to legal costs from the abuse crisis.

Additional Accusations Against Pressler

Although Pressler has denied the claims and has not been criminally charged, at least seven other men have accused him of sexual misconduct spanning four decades. These allegations and the subsequent lawsuit have cast a long shadow over Pressler’s legacy within the SBC and his influence on the Conservative Resurgence, a movement that reshaped the Convention’s leadership.