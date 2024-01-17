Sophie Turner Requests Dismissal of Child Abduction Claim Against Joe Jonas

British actress Sophie Turner has requested a judge to dismiss the 'child abduction' claim she filed last year against her ex-husband, American musician Joe Jonas. This request comes in the wake of a parenting plan agreed upon by the former couple in October, effectively resolving their custody dispute over their two children.

Custody Agreement and Resolution

As part of their temporary custody arrangement, the children are set to spend significant holidays such as Thanksgiving and Christmas in an alternating pattern between their parents. The initial claim suggested that Jonas was withholding the children's passports, thereby preventing them from traveling to see Turner in England. This was viewed as a contravention of international child abduction laws.

Dismissal of Federal Case

However, the situation took a turn after Turner and Jonas successfully worked out a custody agreement in the UK courts. As a result, both are now seeking the dismissal of the federal case. The dismissal signifies a positive shift in the couple's approach to resolving matters, with an emphasis on privacy and amicable resolution, despite the ongoing divorce proceedings.

Moving Forward

Both Turner and Jonas have moved on romantically since their split, with Turner reportedly dating British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson and Jonas linked to model Stormi Bree. The progress made towards an amicable resolution, as indicated by the dismissal request, marks a significant departure from their initially acrimonious split.