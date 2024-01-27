Social Worker Sues Cancer Center Claiming Discrimination and Retaliation

Discrimination and retaliation are at the heart of a lawsuit filed by Tammy Weitzman, a Jewish woman and veteran social worker, against the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, formerly known as the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance. Weitzman claims she was wrongfully terminated, having allegedly experienced racial discrimination, political bias, and retaliation during her tenure from January 2016 to February 2021.

Allegations of Harassment and Discrimination

Weitzman alleges that she was harassed for her connections to a Trump administration official and for her Jewish identity. In response to her complaints to human resources, she was reportedly directed to take 'racial equity' training and received warnings of potential retaliation should she decide to file a formal complaint.

Commendations and Termination

Despite receiving favorable commendations and a raise throughout her employment, Weitzman was abruptly dismissed on February 5, 2021. The lawsuit states that her termination was justified on grounds that her 'ethnicity sensitivity' and core values were not in alignment with the cancer center's values.

The Lawsuit and the Quest for Justice

Weitzman, who had dreamt of working with cancer patients since her childhood, is now seeking compensatory and punitive damages, as well as attorney's fees. The lawsuit argues that the center and her supervisors violated federal and state law by discriminating and retaliating against her based on her race and political views. The Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center had not responded to a request for comment at the time of the story's publication.

The Coalition for Liberty, representing Weitzman, is poised to challenge cancel culture and advocate for free speech. It expresses a strong determination to prevent similar situations from taking place in the future.