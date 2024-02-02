Social Media Activist Faces Complaint for Offensive Posts: Dr. Suneetha Narreddy Presses for Action

Daughter of the late former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, Dr. Suneetha Narreddy, has filed a complaint with the Cybercrime police station in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, against Varra Ravindra Reddy, a social media activist. The complaint alleges that Ravindra Reddy posted offensive and instigating content on Facebook, including a video of Dr. Suneetha and her cousin YS Sharmila paying respects at YSR ghat. The post included a comment suggesting that the elimination of the two women could be beneficial for the upcoming elections in Andhra Pradesh.

From Pursuing Justice to Facing Threats

Dr. Suneetha's complaint referenced her father's murder on March 15, 2019. She stated that since she began pursuing the case, she has faced an increasing number of threats, which have been reported to the police and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). These threats, she shared, have escalated especially in the social media realm, breeding concern for her safety.

A History of Derogatory Posts

In her complaint, Dr. Suneetha pointed out that Ravindra Reddy's Facebook page was a hotbed of derogatory posts about her cousin YS Sharmila and her mother YS Vijayamma. She labeled these posts as outrageously offensive and as an affront to the modesty of women, a serious crime under the Indian Penal Code. Dr. Suneetha described the posts as defamatory and disturbing and demanded that the police take criminal action against Ravindra Reddy for his continued abusive behavior on social media.

Call for Legal Action

Dr. Suneetha's complaint is a significant call for legal action against social media abuse and harassment. It serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers of social media platforms when misused and the urgent need for effective regulations to curb such instances.