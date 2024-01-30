Slender Man Case: Morgan Geyser Seeks Release From Mental Institution

In a momentous shift in the infamous Slender Man stabbing case, Morgan Geyser, one of the young girls involved, has filed for release from the mental institution where she has been held since 2018. The case garnered worldwide attention due to its links with the eerie internet phenomenon known as Slender Man, a meme that the girls implicated in the stabbing claimed spurred their actions.

The Request for Release

Geyser's attorney asserts that she is prepared to reintegrate into society, having gained maximum release privileges in the facility. In response to her request, the presiding judge will commission three doctors to evaluate her mental condition over the next month. She is slated to return to court in early April, with hopes for a home release with monitoring and requisite medication.

A Look Back at The Slender Man Case

Morgan Geyser and Anissa Weier, in 2014, lured a sixth-grade classmate to a park and brutally stabbed her multiple times. They claimed their actions were to appease the fictional character Slender Man. Geyser later pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree intentional homicide and was committed to the psychiatric institute after being deemed mentally ill. She was acquitted of attempted homicide by reason of mental disease or defect, resulting in a sentence of up to 40 years in state care.

Implications on the Justice System

The outcome of Geyser's request could have far-reaching impacts on how the justice system interprets and deals with cases involving young offenders and mental health issues. The case already set a precedent with the conditional release granted to Anissa Weier in 2021. This latest development underscores the importance of considering the rehabilitative progress of individuals sentenced to mental institutions.