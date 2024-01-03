Slaughter and May Innovates Work-Life Balance with ‘Switch On/Off’ Scheme

In a bold move to combat the industry’s notorious burnout rates, Slaughter and May, a prestigious member of the Magic Circle, has introduced ‘Switch On/Off,’ an innovative approach to work-life balance. This initiative, set to transform traditional work paradigms, allows eligible associates to opt for a reduced schedule, either 0.9 or 0.8 of full-time equivalent, with corresponding adjustments in pay and holiday entitlements.

Revolutionizing Work-Life Balance

Under the ‘Switch On/Off’ scheme, associates work five days a week but are granted the flexibility to take non-working days in up to two pre-agreed blocks within a 12-month period. While the associates are committed to the scheme for a year, it provides them with an unprecedented opportunity to pursue personal interests without sacrificing their career growth. Moreover, this unique arrangement ensures they continue to deliver significant value to clients even with reduced working hours.

From Pilot to Permanent

Initially launched as a pilot program in early 2021, the success and positive reception of ‘Switch On/Off’ led to its introduction as a permanent option. It stands as a testament to Slaughter and May’s commitment to fostering a culture of flexibility and balance, going against the grain in an industry known for its high-pressure environment and long working hours.

A Change Echoing Across the Industry

While Slaughter and May’s initiative is a pioneering step, it signals a broader shift within the professional services industry. Faced with a deep slump in deal-making and slowed revenue growth, firms are exploring cost-cutting measures and reduced working hours. Slaughter and May’s ‘Switch On/Off’ scheme not only addresses these challenges but also puts the spotlight on the human element, promoting a healthier and more sustainable work-life balance.

As Jonathan Clarke, the Chief People Officer of Slaughter and May, noted, the firm’s satisfaction with the trial’s success and its commitment to this unconventional work arrangement underlines its dedication to the well-being of its associates and the firm’s overall resilience.