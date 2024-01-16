Sitzer/Burnett Case Takes a Turn: Defendants File for Judgement and New Trial

In an unexpected turn in the Sitzer/Burnett case, major defendants, including the National Association of Realtors, Keller Williams, and HomeServices, have recently filed two motions: one for a judgement as a matter of law and another for a new trial. The case, which has drawn wide attention, now sees a new light shed upon it by industry expert Steve Murray.

Insights from an Industry Expert

Steve Murray, armed with extensive experience as an expert witness in antitrust cases, has cast a critical eye on the proceedings. He points out that the plaintiffs did not present evidence of collusion or conspiracy among the defendants. Furthermore, there was no evidence presented to indicate that the plaintiffs suffered any harm due to the defendants' actions.

Disputing the Harmful Effects of Cooperative Compensation Rule

Murray also refutes the notion that the Cooperative Compensation Rule, which permits seller agents to compensate buyer agents, is harmful. He argues that the use of real estate agents and the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system has increased, indicating that the rule has not had a detrimental impact on the industry. Interestingly, Murray highlights that previous courts have applied the 'rule of reason,' not the 'per-se standard,' to MLS-related cases. However, in this case, the court has chosen to disregard this precedent.

Questioning the Damage Award

The jury awarded a staggering $1.8 billion in damages, a decision that Murray scrutinizes. He suggests that this figure is based on an outdated commission rate and fails to consider the value of services provided by buyer agents. He also notes that Missouri law permits the compensation of buyer agents by sellers and their agents, a fact that was not presented to the jury.

Scrutiny of the Real Estate Industry

Murray also sheds light on the longstanding suspicion with which federal agencies and plaintiff bars view the real estate industry. He concludes with a cautionary note about potential influences on legal outcomes, suggesting that a judge's predisposition can sometimes sway the outcome of a case. He warns against blaming defense counsel without a full understanding of the complexities of the case.