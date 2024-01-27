Singer Tommy Fleming Evades Speeding Conviction as Go Safe Operators Fail to Appear

Irish singer Tommy Fleming was spared from a speeding conviction at the Gort District Court after the failure of Go Safe speed van operators to appear in court.

The case was one among many that the State was seeking to adjourn, citing the operators' other commitments including court appearances elsewhere. However, Judge Adrian Harris, presiding over the court, dismissed any case where the accused motorist was in attendance.

Dismissal of Tommy Fleming's Case

Tommy Fleming, celebrated for selling 3.5 million albums worldwide, was accused of breaching the speed limit on December 12th, 2021, on the M18 motorway in County Galway. His case was dismissed by Judge Harris, who deemed the requested adjournment unfair given that Mr. Fleming had travelled from Ballina for the hearing. A visible sense of relief washed over the singer as he exited the court.

Other Cases and Adjournments

Judge Harris also dismissed another case involving a driver from Cashel, County Tipperary, applying the same rationale of the absence of Go Safe personnel. Conversely, the court granted adjournments for four other cases where the drivers were not present.

Tommy Fleming's Successful Career Amid Pandemic

Despite the brief legal distraction, Tommy Fleming continues to enjoy a successful music career, currently on a nationwide tour. His production company, TF Productions Ltd, despite the financial impacts of the pandemic on live performances, has shown resilience. The company, which received a Covid-19 related government grant, has reported robust financial health. The financial reports reveal a significant increase in director remuneration and pension contributions for 2022, backed by healthy post-tax profits and cash funds.