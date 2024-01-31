Singapore High Court Sets Legal Precedent in Crypto Trust Dispute

In a landmark decision, the High Court of Singapore has rejected a dismissal request from Three Arrows Capital (3AC) in a lawsuit filed by Arthur Cheong, founder of Web3 investment firm DeFiance Capital. This case represents a pivotal moment in the evolution of cryptocurrency laws, as it establishes legal precedence in the murky waters of crypto-asset ownership and trust relationships.

A Dispute Over Digital Assets

The lawsuit stems from a disagreement over the rightful owners of digital assets held in trust by 3AC. According to Cheong, these assets belong to investors of DeFiance Capital and should not be utilized to satisfy 3AC's creditor claims amid its bankruptcy proceedings.

The Heart of the Matter

The conflict takes root in an agreement to establish an independent fund on the 3AC platform under DeFiance Capital's control, complete with separate accounts and wallets. Despite 3AC's authority over these accounts, which include a whopping 22.3 million Tether and $93.8 million in cryptocurrencies and fiat, the court recognized the existence of a trust over the crypto assets in Fireblocks wallets.

Implications and Precedent

The court's decision not only sets a precedent for future legal challenges in the volatile crypto sector but also underscores Singapore's emerging influence in cryptocurrency and blockchain activities. The outcome of this case could send ripples through hedge funds and investment firms operating in the digital asset space, highlighting the pressing need for clear, comprehensive legal frameworks for cryptocurrencies.