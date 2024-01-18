en English
Courts & Law

Sindh High Court Orders Removal of Political Banners from Karachi

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:02 am EST
Sindh High Court Orders Removal of Political Banners from Karachi

The Sindh High Court (SHC), under the leadership of Justice Nadeem Akhtar, has issued a directive for the complete removal of all political banners, billboards, and hoardings adorning the city of Karachi. The court has called for a compliance report to be submitted by January 31, underscoring the seriousness of its mandate.

Crackdown on Political Advertisements

Justice Akhtar has not only ordered the elimination of such political promotional material but has also instructed that stern action be taken against election candidates responsible for displaying such banners. Additionally, the directive extends to registering cases against police officials who offer support or show reluctance in enforcing this order. This move signals an unprecedented crackdown on the rampant use of public spaces for political advertisements, a practice that has been a staple in Karachi’s urban landscape.

Maintaining Urban Aesthetics and Civility

The court’s orders resonate with an underlying concern for the city’s aesthetic and moral fabric. Justice Akhtar expressed apprehension over the city’s present condition, questioning the image being projected to individuals newly arriving in Karachi. His call for city officials to uphold their duty and maintain the city’s civility is a reflection of the court’s commitment to ensuring urban aesthetics are not compromised by unchecked political messaging.

Preserving Karachi’s Character

Extending its directives, the SHC has also called for punitive action against anyone displaying pictures, urging the city to resist degeneration into a ‘jungle’. Responsibility for the execution of these orders has been placed squarely on the shoulders of the lawyers of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and Cantonment Boards. This ruling serves as a stark reminder of the judiciary’s role in preserving the character and order of the city, and a call to the citizens and officials of Karachi to do their part.

Courts & Law Pakistan Society
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

