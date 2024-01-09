en English
Courts & Law

Simon Mwewa Lane Sentenced to Six Months for Malicious Damage

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:47 pm EST
Simon Mwewa Lane Sentenced to Six Months for Malicious Damage

In a recent judgement delivered by Magistrate Fine Mayambo, Chitambala Mwewa, popularly known as Simon Mwewa Lane, was sentenced to six months of simple imprisonment. He was found guilty of malicious damage to property. The incident took place on May 31, 2023, when Chitambala deflated the tyres of a mini-bus parked on Kalusha Bwalya road near Simoson Shopping Complex.

Meticulous Prosecution and a Guilty Verdict

The court ruled that the prosecution had convincingly proven the case against Chitambala. The mini-bus, owned by Benjamin Chalamuka, suffered damage valued at K4,600. Despite Chitambala’s plea of not guilty and calls for settlement outside the court, the judgement was upheld.

Public Figure Under Scrutiny

The court also emphasized Chitambala’s status as a public figure. As a Lusaka-based businessman and vlogger, he is expected to set a positive example for society. The magistrate expressed disappointment in his actions, stating that a responsible member of society should not engage in such behavior.

Implications and Possible Appeal

Chitambala’s conviction brings forth questions about the role of public figures in society and the standards they are held to. While the potential for an appeal remains, this case serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of destructive actions, regardless of one’s stature in society.

Courts & Law Zambia
BNN Correspondents

BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged.

