Significant Court Decisions Reshape Global Arbitration Landscape

In a series of significant court decisions concerning arbitration, various jurisdictions have delivered rulings that have left a tangible impact on the arbitration landscape globally. These include multiple cases from Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the Swiss Federal Supreme Court, dealing with a broad scope of subjects like public policy, interim attachments, enforcement of foreign arbitral awards, and application of stay provisions.

Prevailing Public Policy and Arbitration Awards

The 6th Civil Chamber of the Court of Cassation in Turkey tackled an arbitration award dispute involving a local administration and a contractor over dam irrigation system renovations. The court partially annulled the award due to public policy concerns, specifically the interest awarded which the plaintiff hadn’t expressly claimed. This decision underscores the crucial role of public policy considerations in arbitration proceedings.

Interim Attachments and Arbitration Clauses

In another Turkish case, the 9th Civil Chamber of the Adana Regional Court of Appeals upheld a first instance court’s interim attachment decision in a dispute over a sunflower oil sale contract, despite the presence of an arbitration clause. The court ruled that the supplier’s failure to initiate arbitration within 30 days did not automatically revoke the interim attachment. This ruling highlights the fact that arbitration clauses do not always supersede interim attachments.

Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards

A third case in Turkey saw the rejection of enforcement of an ICC award exceeding USD 600 million due to a witness’s conviction for providing false evidence. Despite international enforcement of the judgment in several jurisdictions, the Turkish court’s decision deviated from Turkey’s obligations under the New York Convention. This case indicates the challenges associated with enforcing foreign arbitral awards.

Application of Stay Provisions

In a landmark decision, the UK Supreme Court applied stay provisions for the first time in a USD 2 billion lawsuit involving Mozambique and an Abu Dhabi-based company. The court ruled that Mozambique’s claims were not covered under the arbitration agreement, negating the need for a stay to permit arbitration proceedings. This ruling emphasizes the importance of the precise terms of an arbitration agreement.

Transnational Issue Estoppel and Primacy Principle

A dispute between Deutsche Telekom AG (DT), a German company, and Antrix Corporation Ltd (Antrix), an Indian state-owned entity, led to a favorable arbitration award for DT. India’s attempts to have the award set aside were rejected by both the Swiss Federal Supreme Court and the Singapore Court of Appeal. The decision solidifies the applicability of transnational issue estoppel to international arbitration in Singapore and provides greater certainty regarding the enforcement of foreign arbitral awards.