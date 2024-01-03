en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Significant Court Decisions Reshape Global Arbitration Landscape

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:09 am EST
Significant Court Decisions Reshape Global Arbitration Landscape

In a series of significant court decisions concerning arbitration, various jurisdictions have delivered rulings that have left a tangible impact on the arbitration landscape globally. These include multiple cases from Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the Swiss Federal Supreme Court, dealing with a broad scope of subjects like public policy, interim attachments, enforcement of foreign arbitral awards, and application of stay provisions.

Prevailing Public Policy and Arbitration Awards

The 6th Civil Chamber of the Court of Cassation in Turkey tackled an arbitration award dispute involving a local administration and a contractor over dam irrigation system renovations. The court partially annulled the award due to public policy concerns, specifically the interest awarded which the plaintiff hadn’t expressly claimed. This decision underscores the crucial role of public policy considerations in arbitration proceedings.

Interim Attachments and Arbitration Clauses

In another Turkish case, the 9th Civil Chamber of the Adana Regional Court of Appeals upheld a first instance court’s interim attachment decision in a dispute over a sunflower oil sale contract, despite the presence of an arbitration clause. The court ruled that the supplier’s failure to initiate arbitration within 30 days did not automatically revoke the interim attachment. This ruling highlights the fact that arbitration clauses do not always supersede interim attachments.

Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards

A third case in Turkey saw the rejection of enforcement of an ICC award exceeding USD 600 million due to a witness’s conviction for providing false evidence. Despite international enforcement of the judgment in several jurisdictions, the Turkish court’s decision deviated from Turkey’s obligations under the New York Convention. This case indicates the challenges associated with enforcing foreign arbitral awards.

Application of Stay Provisions

In a landmark decision, the UK Supreme Court applied stay provisions for the first time in a USD 2 billion lawsuit involving Mozambique and an Abu Dhabi-based company. The court ruled that Mozambique’s claims were not covered under the arbitration agreement, negating the need for a stay to permit arbitration proceedings. This ruling emphasizes the importance of the precise terms of an arbitration agreement.

Transnational Issue Estoppel and Primacy Principle

A dispute between Deutsche Telekom AG (DT), a German company, and Antrix Corporation Ltd (Antrix), an Indian state-owned entity, led to a favorable arbitration award for DT. India’s attempts to have the award set aside were rejected by both the Swiss Federal Supreme Court and the Singapore Court of Appeal. The decision solidifies the applicability of transnational issue estoppel to international arbitration in Singapore and provides greater certainty regarding the enforcement of foreign arbitral awards.

0
Courts & Law International Affairs Turkey
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

HPSC HCS Exam 2024: Registration Process Commences for 174 Posts

By Rafia Tasleem

UK's New Legislation: Hefty Fines for Children As Young As Ten

By Salman Akhtar

Engagement Party Raided, Beef Seized: A Case of Unwitting Offence

By Dil Bar Irshad

Biosimilar Manufacturers Challenge Biologic Drug Patents: A New Legal Landscape

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Miguna Rebukes President Ruto for Threats Against Judiciary ...
@Kenya · 8 mins
Miguna Rebukes President Ruto for Threats Against Judiciary ...
heart comment 0
Urban League of Greater Madison’s Expungement Clinic: A Second Chance for Minor Offenders

By Muhammad Jawad

Urban League of Greater Madison's Expungement Clinic: A Second Chance for Minor Offenders
Stafford Woman Faces 12-Month Court Injunction over Persistent Anti-Social Behavior

By Bijay Laxmi

Stafford Woman Faces 12-Month Court Injunction over Persistent Anti-Social Behavior
Home Invasion in Middletown: A Tale of Fear and Resilience

By Nitish Verma

Home Invasion in Middletown: A Tale of Fear and Resilience
Legal Battles Loom for Trump: Implications for His Political Future and Beyond

By Justice Nwafor

Legal Battles Loom for Trump: Implications for His Political Future and Beyond
Latest Headlines
World News
Aljamain Sterling's Grappling Setback: A Twist in the Tale of UFC
10 seconds
Aljamain Sterling's Grappling Setback: A Twist in the Tale of UFC
Aston Villa's Unexpected Ascent: A Dark Horse in the Premier League
26 seconds
Aston Villa's Unexpected Ascent: A Dark Horse in the Premier League
Leeds United Faces Potential Squad Changes: An Opportunity for Refinement
48 seconds
Leeds United Faces Potential Squad Changes: An Opportunity for Refinement
Filipino-American Gymnast Levi Jung-Ruivivar Poised for Olympic Journey
48 seconds
Filipino-American Gymnast Levi Jung-Ruivivar Poised for Olympic Journey
Junior Tennis Season Launches in Iloilo City with Two Major Tournaments
58 seconds
Junior Tennis Season Launches in Iloilo City with Two Major Tournaments
Mike Vrabel: A Steadfast Leader Amid a Challenging Season
1 min
Mike Vrabel: A Steadfast Leader Amid a Challenging Season
Senior Prosecutor Ascends Ranks After Belgrade Protests
1 min
Senior Prosecutor Ascends Ranks After Belgrade Protests
Çukurova Mayor Visits Dörtler District: Pledges Continued Service Ahead of Elections
2 mins
Çukurova Mayor Visits Dörtler District: Pledges Continued Service Ahead of Elections
National Assembly Chairman Lauds Tay Ninh's Development and Encourages Regional Cooperation
3 mins
National Assembly Chairman Lauds Tay Ninh's Development and Encourages Regional Cooperation
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
1 hour
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
1 hour
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
5 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
8 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app