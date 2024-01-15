en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Shocking Murder Grips Sliema: Colombian National Faces Charges

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:30 pm EST
Shocking Murder Grips Sliema: Colombian National Faces Charges

In the quiet town of Sliema, peace was shattered with an act of violence that has sent shockwaves through the community. The victim, Sandra Ramirez, was found in her home, her life taken prematurely by multiple stab wounds. The accused, a 43-year-old Colombian national named Fabian Eliuth Garcia, is presently in the grips of the law, facing charges for the heinous crime.

Fateful Day in Tas-Sliema

The incident unfolded when Garcia voluntarily surrendered himself at the local police station, confessing to the murder of Ramirez. The law enforcement officers, acting on the confession, discovered the lifeless body of Ramirez, marred by multiple stab wounds, marking the brutal end of her life.

Legal Proceedings Underway

The court of justice, presided over by Magistrate Elaine Rizzo, has since charged Garcia with murder. Despite his earlier confession at the police station, Garcia pleaded not guilty in court, leading to the initiation of a trial that promises to be closely watched by the public and media alike. In the interim, Garcia has been remanded in custody.

Community Grapples with Shock

The murder has sent ripples of fear and unrest throughout Sliema, raising pressing discussions about violence against women. As the community mourns the loss of Ramirez and grapples with the aftermath of such a violent act, authorities are committed to conducting a thorough investigation in their pursuit of justice.

As the legal process continues, Garcia is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, a principle that underpins the justice system. The case is expected to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the murder and the motive behind Garcia’s alleged violent act.

0
Courts & Law Crime Malta
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
8 mins ago
Inmates Seek Compensation for Torture in Private Prison, Sparking Debate on Prison Privatization
In 2024, a group of inmates, survivors of a torturous regime in a privately operated prison, are demanding justice. The horror unfolded within the walls of a facility run by X Corp., where these unfortunate individuals were subjected to an array of physical and psychological abuses. The trauma imprinted by these experiences has left indelible
Inmates Seek Compensation for Torture in Private Prison, Sparking Debate on Prison Privatization
An Garda Siochana Introduces New Recruitment Drive with Raised Age Limit and Allowance
20 mins ago
An Garda Siochana Introduces New Recruitment Drive with Raised Age Limit and Allowance
Police Deploy Tear Gas Against Arévalo Supporters: An Escalation in Protest Tensions
24 mins ago
Police Deploy Tear Gas Against Arévalo Supporters: An Escalation in Protest Tensions
Court Case Questions Tusla's 'Signs of Safety' Policy amid Child Welfare Concerns
9 mins ago
Court Case Questions Tusla's 'Signs of Safety' Policy amid Child Welfare Concerns
Naperville Police Department Continues Safer Naper Campaign into 2024
10 mins ago
Naperville Police Department Continues Safer Naper Campaign into 2024
Fulton County DA Fani Willis in Controversy Over Alleged Affair Amid Trump Case
17 mins ago
Fulton County DA Fani Willis in Controversy Over Alleged Affair Amid Trump Case
Latest Headlines
World News
Tottenham Earns Crucial Draw Against Manchester United, Marking Jim Ratcliffe's First Visit as Co-Owner
2 mins
Tottenham Earns Crucial Draw Against Manchester United, Marking Jim Ratcliffe's First Visit as Co-Owner
Wizards and Pistons Prepare for Matchup Following Reported Player Trade
3 mins
Wizards and Pistons Prepare for Matchup Following Reported Player Trade
Divine Nwachukwu's Remarkable Comeback to the Nigeria Premier Football League
3 mins
Divine Nwachukwu's Remarkable Comeback to the Nigeria Premier Football League
Penny Wong's Middle East Tour Sparks Controversy Over Omitted Hamas Massacre Sites
7 mins
Penny Wong's Middle East Tour Sparks Controversy Over Omitted Hamas Massacre Sites
PSG Dominates Lens in 2-0 Victory: A Strategic Triumph
7 mins
PSG Dominates Lens in 2-0 Victory: A Strategic Triumph
Clark Sonnenberg and Carlee Meilleur Set New Records at Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship
8 mins
Clark Sonnenberg and Carlee Meilleur Set New Records at Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship
Assault on Mental Patient Sparks Outrage and Concerns over Safety Measures
8 mins
Assault on Mental Patient Sparks Outrage and Concerns over Safety Measures
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
8 mins
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Jordan Walker: The Rising Star of St. Louis Cardinals
8 mins
Jordan Walker: The Rising Star of St. Louis Cardinals
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
8 mins
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
3 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
10 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
12 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
13 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
13 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
15 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
20 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app