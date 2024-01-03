en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Sheriffs to Speak at Build2Win Workshop: An Opportunity for Open Dialogue and Community Participation

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:25 pm EST
Sheriffs to Speak at Build2Win Workshop: An Opportunity for Open Dialogue and Community Participation

On January 20, the Carson City Sheriff’s Office will host the Build2Win workshop, featuring presentations from Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong and Douglas County Sheriff Daniel Coverley. The event, scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m., will take place in the Ormsby Room at 911 E Musser Street. This workshop offers a unique opportunity for the public to engage directly with their elected law enforcement officials, with an emphasis on understanding their approaches to law enforcement and the outcomes achieved in their jurisdictions.

Open Dialogue with Law Enforcement

With the aim of promoting an open dialogue between the public and law enforcement, the Build2Win workshop encourages citizens to ask questions and gain insights into the work of their local sheriffs. The event is free to the public, but attendees are welcomed to make donations to the Build2Win organization at the door. The goal is to foster a community that is informed and invested in the law enforcement process, thereby contributing to the safety and security of the area.

Build2Win: Empowering Citizens

Founded in September 2023, Build2Win is a non-partisan, non-profit volunteer organization that seeks to educate residents on public policies and city projects. By hosting monthly workshops on various topics, including road funding, property taxes, growth management, and municipal spending priorities, the organization aims to encourage active participation in shaping the community. The underlying value of Build2Win is the preservation of the rural, small-town character of Carson City, and through these efforts, it seeks to enhance the city’s quality of life.

A Call for Volunteers

Build2Win extends an invitation to residents to become volunteers and take part in the initiatives that interest them most. By participating, residents can influence the direction of public policy and contribute to the growth and development of their community. This workshop, therefore, not only provides an opportunity to engage with law enforcement but also serves as a platform to learn about and contribute to the work of Build2Win in shaping the future of Carson City.

0
Courts & Law Education United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

M.L. Nestel Joins Raw Story; SCOTUS May Rule Against Trump's Bid for Second Term

By Mazhar Abbas

New Jersey Introduces Autism Notation on Driver's Licenses to Aid Police Interactions

By Saboor Bayat

Legal Tangle Surrounds Former Senator Steven Payne Sr. Post-Senate Expulsion

By Ebenezer Mensah

Karnal Murder Case: Woman and Accomplice Arrested Following Discovery of Body

By Rafia Tasleem

Stephanie Barnes Appeals 44-Month Sentence for Theft from Casino Contr ...
@Courts & Law · 5 mins
Stephanie Barnes Appeals 44-Month Sentence for Theft from Casino Contr ...
heart comment 0
Connecticut Appellate Court Weighs on Attorney Suspension: Legal Procedure and Rights in Focus

By BNN Correspondents

Connecticut Appellate Court Weighs on Attorney Suspension: Legal Procedure and Rights in Focus
Napolioni Kurusiga Discharged Without Conviction: A Lesson in Responsibility

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Napolioni Kurusiga Discharged Without Conviction: A Lesson in Responsibility
Kansas District Court Portal Resumes Operations After Fall 2023 Cyberattack

By BNN Correspondents

Kansas District Court Portal Resumes Operations After Fall 2023 Cyberattack
New Year’s Day Burglary Attempt in Pasco Leads to Confrontation and Arrest

By Nimrah Khatoon

New Year's Day Burglary Attempt in Pasco Leads to Confrontation and Arrest
Latest Headlines
World News
Damar Hamlin's Near-Death Experience Sparks Life-Saving Mission
18 seconds
Damar Hamlin's Near-Death Experience Sparks Life-Saving Mission
Taiwan's TSMC at the Forefront of Political Discourse Amid Upcoming Elections
28 seconds
Taiwan's TSMC at the Forefront of Political Discourse Amid Upcoming Elections
M.L. Nestel Joins Raw Story; SCOTUS May Rule Against Trump's Bid for Second Term
37 seconds
M.L. Nestel Joins Raw Story; SCOTUS May Rule Against Trump's Bid for Second Term
North Atlanta High School Mourns Loss of Beloved Faculty Member Kerry Sarden
44 seconds
North Atlanta High School Mourns Loss of Beloved Faculty Member Kerry Sarden
Emmanuel Joe-Samuel: The Rising Star of Camden High School Basketball
52 seconds
Emmanuel Joe-Samuel: The Rising Star of Camden High School Basketball
Istanbul Protests: A Display of Solidarity and Dissent
3 mins
Istanbul Protests: A Display of Solidarity and Dissent
New Jersey Introduces Autism Notation on Driver's Licenses to Aid Police Interactions
3 mins
New Jersey Introduces Autism Notation on Driver's Licenses to Aid Police Interactions
Triathlete Advocates Blood Donation, Invents Safety Lights
4 mins
Triathlete Advocates Blood Donation, Invents Safety Lights
Texas Wide Receiver Xavier Worthy Declares for 2024 NFL Draft
4 mins
Texas Wide Receiver Xavier Worthy Declares for 2024 NFL Draft
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
20 mins
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
29 mins
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
1 hour
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
3 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
4 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
5 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
5 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app