Sheriffs to Speak at Build2Win Workshop: An Opportunity for Open Dialogue and Community Participation

On January 20, the Carson City Sheriff’s Office will host the Build2Win workshop, featuring presentations from Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong and Douglas County Sheriff Daniel Coverley. The event, scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m., will take place in the Ormsby Room at 911 E Musser Street. This workshop offers a unique opportunity for the public to engage directly with their elected law enforcement officials, with an emphasis on understanding their approaches to law enforcement and the outcomes achieved in their jurisdictions.

Open Dialogue with Law Enforcement

With the aim of promoting an open dialogue between the public and law enforcement, the Build2Win workshop encourages citizens to ask questions and gain insights into the work of their local sheriffs. The event is free to the public, but attendees are welcomed to make donations to the Build2Win organization at the door. The goal is to foster a community that is informed and invested in the law enforcement process, thereby contributing to the safety and security of the area.

Build2Win: Empowering Citizens

Founded in September 2023, Build2Win is a non-partisan, non-profit volunteer organization that seeks to educate residents on public policies and city projects. By hosting monthly workshops on various topics, including road funding, property taxes, growth management, and municipal spending priorities, the organization aims to encourage active participation in shaping the community. The underlying value of Build2Win is the preservation of the rural, small-town character of Carson City, and through these efforts, it seeks to enhance the city’s quality of life.

A Call for Volunteers

Build2Win extends an invitation to residents to become volunteers and take part in the initiatives that interest them most. By participating, residents can influence the direction of public policy and contribute to the growth and development of their community. This workshop, therefore, not only provides an opportunity to engage with law enforcement but also serves as a platform to learn about and contribute to the work of Build2Win in shaping the future of Carson City.