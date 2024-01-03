en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Sheriff’s Sale Announced for Settlement of Major Case in El Paso County

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:22 pm EST
Sheriff’s Sale Announced for Settlement of Major Case in El Paso County

In a significant legal development, a Sheriff’s Sale has been announced regarding a judgment and Writ of Execution against Andrew W. Lazor, pertaining to a case (number 2004DR4333) in El Paso County, Colorado. The petitioner is Anita G. Lazor. The original judgment, dated back to November 28, 2007, amounted to a hefty sum of $289,728.00. Fast forward to March 15, 2023, and the outstanding balance, inclusive of statutory interest, stands at $102,306.27.

Sheriff’s Sale: The Auction of Justice

The Sheriff’s Sale is slated for 10:00 a.m. on February 29, 2024. The venue for the sale is 27 E. Vermijo Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80903. The purpose of this sale is to settle the judgment by auctioning off specific real estate properties. These properties encompass diverse land parcels both North and South of Highway 24, excluding certain conveyed portions and easements.

Facilitators and Legal Representatives

The sale will be overseen by Sheriff Joseph J. Roybal. Assisting him in facilitating the process will be Owen McCormack, a Sergeant of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. The attorney representing the legal owner of the lien is Howard Morrison.

Publication and Notice

The notice of this impending sale was first published on January 3, 2024. The announcement will continue to be publicized until January 31, 2024, in The Gazette publication.

In a separate but related note, the El Paso Police reported that their Crimes Against Persons unit investigated 38 murders in 2023, with five remaining unsolved. Seven of these cases involved fatal crashes suspected to be caused by drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs, pushing the number of murders in 2023 higher than in the previous four years. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office assists in murder investigations in areas beyond the city limits.

0
Courts & Law
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
52 seconds ago
Las Vegas Man Assaults Judge After Bail Denial: A Concern for Courtroom Safety?
In an unsettling incident that took place inside a courtroom, Delone Redden, a Las Vegas resident, reportedly attacked Clark County District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus after his bail was denied. This unexpected turn of events has raised questions about courtroom safety and the handling of defendants, particularly those with a history of violent behavior.
Las Vegas Man Assaults Judge After Bail Denial: A Concern for Courtroom Safety?
Daring Midnight ATM Heist Shakes Shaunavon, RCMP on the Hunt
6 mins ago
Daring Midnight ATM Heist Shakes Shaunavon, RCMP on the Hunt
Investigation Sought Into Chile's Police Chief Over Alleged Human Rights Abuses
6 mins ago
Investigation Sought Into Chile's Police Chief Over Alleged Human Rights Abuses
Quebec Man Charged in Kamloops Assault: A Disturbing Incident Unravels
3 mins ago
Quebec Man Charged in Kamloops Assault: A Disturbing Incident Unravels
Judge Attacked in Clark County Courtroom: Security Concerns Raised
3 mins ago
Judge Attacked in Clark County Courtroom: Security Concerns Raised
Edmonton Remand Centre Reports 11th Fatality in 2023 Amidst Concerns of Systemic Failings
4 mins ago
Edmonton Remand Centre Reports 11th Fatality in 2023 Amidst Concerns of Systemic Failings
Latest Headlines
World News
MLB Aces Corbin Burnes and Shane Bieber Unlikely to Be Traded Amidst Offseason Discussions
17 seconds
MLB Aces Corbin Burnes and Shane Bieber Unlikely to Be Traded Amidst Offseason Discussions
Professional Women's Hockey League: Inspiring a New Generation of Female Athletes
46 seconds
Professional Women's Hockey League: Inspiring a New Generation of Female Athletes
Real Madrid's Unbeaten Streak Continues with Victory over Mallorca
54 seconds
Real Madrid's Unbeaten Streak Continues with Victory over Mallorca
Former Michigan Wolverines Shine in NBA: A Week of Highs and Lows
59 seconds
Former Michigan Wolverines Shine in NBA: A Week of Highs and Lows
Preterm Infant’s Battle with Jaundice: A Case of Successful Intervention
1 min
Preterm Infant’s Battle with Jaundice: A Case of Successful Intervention
Southend United to Relocate Training Ground to Fossetts Venue
1 min
Southend United to Relocate Training Ground to Fossetts Venue
Gene Sequencing: Decoding the Future of Healthcare
1 min
Gene Sequencing: Decoding the Future of Healthcare
Zimbabwe's Second Republic Intervenes to Improve Urban Living Conditions
1 min
Zimbabwe's Second Republic Intervenes to Improve Urban Living Conditions
Argentine Footballer Jalil Elias Joins Johor Darul Ta'zim in Record-breaking Deal
1 min
Argentine Footballer Jalil Elias Joins Johor Darul Ta'zim in Record-breaking Deal
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
52 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app