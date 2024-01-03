Sheriff’s Sale Announced for Settlement of Major Case in El Paso County

In a significant legal development, a Sheriff’s Sale has been announced regarding a judgment and Writ of Execution against Andrew W. Lazor, pertaining to a case (number 2004DR4333) in El Paso County, Colorado. The petitioner is Anita G. Lazor. The original judgment, dated back to November 28, 2007, amounted to a hefty sum of $289,728.00. Fast forward to March 15, 2023, and the outstanding balance, inclusive of statutory interest, stands at $102,306.27.

Sheriff’s Sale: The Auction of Justice

The Sheriff’s Sale is slated for 10:00 a.m. on February 29, 2024. The venue for the sale is 27 E. Vermijo Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80903. The purpose of this sale is to settle the judgment by auctioning off specific real estate properties. These properties encompass diverse land parcels both North and South of Highway 24, excluding certain conveyed portions and easements.

Facilitators and Legal Representatives

The sale will be overseen by Sheriff Joseph J. Roybal. Assisting him in facilitating the process will be Owen McCormack, a Sergeant of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. The attorney representing the legal owner of the lien is Howard Morrison.

Publication and Notice

The notice of this impending sale was first published on January 3, 2024. The announcement will continue to be publicized until January 31, 2024, in The Gazette publication.

