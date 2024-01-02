en English
Courts & Law

Sheriff Kalvin Barrett: A Pioneer in Policing and Mental Health Reform

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:01 pm EST
Sheriff Kalvin Barrett: A Pioneer in Policing and Mental Health Reform

In Dane County, Wisconsin, Sheriff Kalvin Barrett is transforming the face of law enforcement and making a significant impact on criminal justice reform. His innovative approach emphasizes the decriminalization of mental illness and prioritizes community trust through compassionate policing. Recognizing that a substantial number of calls for service involve individuals in mental health crises, Barrett has become a prominent advocate for removing the mental health stigma within law enforcement and the wider community.

A New Era of Policing

Since assuming office in 2021, Sheriff Barrett has instigated a series of reform measures aimed at addressing the pressing issue of mental illness in the criminal justice system. His department offers specialized training in crisis intervention and de-escalation techniques to officers, with some deputies even serving as full-time mental health experts. These officers work in tandem with licensed mental health professionals, demonstrating an innovative blend of policing and mental health support.

Implementing Change

Barrett’s approach extends to all corners of his department. He insists on Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) certification for all deputies, including those working in jails. His vision also includes the implementation of a mobile crisis unit. He is not just an advocate but also a data-driven leader, using numbers to underscore the need for expanded mental health resources. He has spearheaded initiatives such as 24/7 access to mental health professionals and thorough mental health screenings for individuals in correctional facilities.

A Focus on Officer Well-being

However, Barrett doesn’t stop at reforming the approach to mental health for the community; he also prioritizes the well-being of his officers. He has established a peer support team and introduced wellness days for staff, actions that have significantly increased morale, recruitment, and retention within the department. His holistic view of mental health in law enforcement sets a precedent for other agencies across the country, demonstrating that empathetic leadership can foster positive change in policing practices.

Courts & Law Law Mental Health Crisis
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

