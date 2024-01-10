Sheffield Tradesman Sentenced for Child Sexual Assault Amid Victim's Bravery

In a harrowing turn of events, a 32-year-old tradesman, Ako Hussain Pur, was sentenced to eight years imprisonment for sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl in her own home. The incident took place in Sheffield, June 2023, while Pur was performing building work at the victim's family residence. A four-day trial concluded with Pur found guilty of sexual assault of a child under 13.

Pur's Deception and Denial

In an attempt to obscure his heinous crime, Pur instructed the innocent girl not to disclose the assault to anyone. When confronted by the girl's father, Pur vehemently denied the allegations. However, the court found him guilty, highlighting the continuous lies he espoused throughout the case.

Justice Served

During the sentencing at Sheffield Crown Court, Judge Graham Reeds KC underscored the severity of Pur's crime. He lamented the fact that a young child was not safe in her own home, a place where she should feel most secure. In addition to his prison sentence, Pur was issued a lifelong sexual harm prevention order and was registered as a sex offender, further testament to the gravity of his crime.

Commendation for the Victim's Bravery

Despite the traumatic incident, the victim's courage and her family's unwavering support led to the conviction and imprisonment of Pur. Detective Constable Amy Blakey applauded their fortitude, stating that their actions aided in putting a perilous individual behind bars. Blakey acknowledged that no outcome could erase the harm and trauma inflicted by the assault but expressed hope that the conviction would provide some closure to the victim and her family. Her statement also served as a beacon of hope for other victims of sexual abuse, encouraging them to seek support and report any incidents for investigation.