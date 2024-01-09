Shaping the Terrain of U.S. Employment Law: Recent Significant Cases

The U.S. Supreme Court and federal appellate courts have recently handed down critical rulings in employment law, shaping the terrain for workers and employers. These judgments, while varied in nature, have far-reaching implications, often subtly redefining the boundaries of labor rights and employer responsibilities.

Muldrow v. City of St. Louis

In Muldrow v. City of St. Louis, the Supreme Court is considering the definition of “adverse employment action” under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The focal point is whether all employee transfers based on a protected classification, such as sex or race, will create actionable claims. This case could potentially broaden Title VII’s reach, thereby increasing litigation against employers, a development that could prove disruptive for business operations.

Strategic Technology Institute v. NLRB

The Eighth Circuit, in Strategic Technology Institute v. NLRB, reversed the NLRB’s ruling that certain terminations were due to union activity, citing a lack of direct evidence of anti-union animus. This case is a stark reminder of the burden of proof required to establish an unfair labor practice.

Ames v. Ohio Department of Youth Services

The Sixth Circuit, in Ames v. Ohio Department of Youth Services, upheld summary judgment against a reverse discrimination claim due to lack of evidence. Despite this, one judge expressed disagreement with the “background circumstances” rule, indicating potential shifts in the interpretation of discrimination laws.

Price v. Valvoline

In Price v. Valvoline, the Fifth Circuit affirmed summary judgment for the employer, rejecting claims of a hostile work environment and racial discrimination. The decision underscores the need for substantial evidence when alleging discrimination.

Barnes-Staples v. Robin Carnahan

The Seventh Circuit, in Barnes-Staples v. Robin Carnahan, upheld summary judgment against a discrimination claim, emphasizing the need for more than raw data to prove discrimination. This ruling could make it more challenging for employees to prove discrimination based solely on statistical disparities.

Der Sarkisian v. Austin Preparatory School

The First Circuit, in Der Sarkisian v. Austin Preparatory School, ruled that additional extended leave without a specific end date is not a reasonable ADA accommodation. This decision could influence future ADA accommodation requests and rulings significantly.

Smithson v. Austin

Finally, the Seventh Circuit, in Smithson v. Austin, held that regular in-person attendance is an essential job function. Therefore, a delayed start time of up to two hours every day is not a reasonable accommodation under the Rehabilitation Act. This ruling reaffirms the importance of regular attendance in the workplace, potentially impacting flexible work arrangements.

These cases reflect the ongoing evolution of U.S. employment law, highlighting the delicate balance between protecting worker rights and maintaining operational efficiency. As these judgments continue to shape the employment landscape, both employers and employees must stay abreast of these developments to navigate the complex terrain of labor rights.