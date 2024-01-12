Shanghai Court Dismisses Appeal from Camsing’s Controlling Shareholder

In a recent development, the Shanghai High People’s Court has ruled in favor of the initial judgment against the controlling shareholder of Camsing. The court dismissed appeals from the shareholder in a criminal proceeding on January 5, 2024, thereby confirming the verdict. This ruling resulted from a case where the controlling shareholder and treasurer of Camsing were convicted of contract fraud, leading to their subsequent imprisonment.

Implications for Noah Holdings

Noah Holdings Ltd. (NOAH), the company that made the announcement about the court’s decision, asserted that it did not foresee any significant negative implications on its business operations or reputation. Despite the controlling shareholder’s criminal conviction, Noah Holdings remains confident in its business continuity. The company has a strong standing in the wealth management sector, with a reported asset under management value of RMB154.9B (US$21.2B) as of September 30, 2023.

The Shanghai High People’s Court’s Verdict

The Shanghai High People’s Court upheld the judgment against the Camsing shareholder, thereby finalizing the ruling. The dismissal of appeals from the Camsing shareholder underscores the court’s commitment to uphold justice, reiterating the rule of law and the severity of contract fraud.

Noah Holdings’ Stance

Noah Holdings clearly stated that these legal outcomes would not have any material adverse impact on its business operations or reputation. The company maintains its resilience in the face of legal challenges and continues to strive for excellence in its operations. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of Nasdaq, Inc.