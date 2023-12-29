en English
Business

Shadow Trading: The New Frontier in Insider Trading

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:44 am EST
The evolving landscape of insider trading presents an increasing challenge for regulatory authorities due to its complex nature and the increasingly intricate ways it manifests. One such manifestation is the emergence of ‘shadow trading,’ a concept that broadens the definition of insider trading and poses significant hurdles for compliance teams.

Shadow Trading: A New Challenge

Shadow trading refers to instances wherein traders profit from nonpublic information by resorting to indirect methods, such as trading in related futures or derivatives. A high-profile case of shadow trading involved traders paying bribes to employees of a South American State-Owned Enterprise to tap into lucrative trading opportunities. Daniel Taylor, a forensic accounting professor, underscores the challenges faced by regulators, emphasizing that the absence of direct evidence, such as explicit communication regarding intent to manipulate stock prices, significantly hampers the prosecution of insider trading cases.

Regulating a Ghost: The Struggle of Enforcement

The concept of insider trading is not codified by Congress but has evolved through judicial interpretation, adding to its complexity. John Reed Stark, a former SEC official, agrees with this sentiment, noting that the lack of a formal definition muddies the waters of enforcement. The SEC, in an attempt to bolster investor protections, has proposed a rule amendment. The Department of Justice (DOJ) has taken a step in this direction by prosecuting an insider trading case based on this new rule as of March 2023.

The Human Element: Perception and Reality

Proving criminal intent is a high hurdle for prosecutors, often requiring a ‘smoking gun.’ Justin Paperny, a former convict and co-founder of White Collar Advice, elucidates that many individuals accused of white-collar crimes do not perceive their actions as malicious. However, the government’s focus remains steadfast on the outcomes of these actions, particularly any resulting victim losses. This focus often leaves defendants feeling cornered into pleading guilty due to the threat of harsher sentences if convicted at trial.

The role of activist investors, who strive to influence company governance to enhance shareholder value, further complicates insider trading investigations. The proximity of these investors to a company’s board can potentially give rise to nonpublic information access suspicions, adding another layer of complexity to enforcement efforts.

Global Perspectives: U.S. vs. Europe

The enforcement of insider trading rules differs considerably between the U.S. and Europe, influencing the global discussion on combating insider trading. The emergence of shadow trading brings these differences into sharper focus, highlighting the need for unified global regulations to effectively tackle this evolving menace.

