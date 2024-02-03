Series of Legal and Political Developments: From Court Appointments to Constitutional Conflicts

In a series of noteworthy legal and political developments, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has appointed Memphis Judge Mary Wagner to fill an upcoming vacancy on the Tennessee Supreme Court. Wagner, a circuit court judge in Shelby County, replaces Justice Roger Page who plans to retire on Aug. 31. Known for her commitment to conservative principles of judicial restraint, Wagner's appointment awaits confirmation from state lawmakers.

Constitutional Conflicts and Supreme Court Cases

Meanwhile, in Texas, a constitutional showdown is unfolding between President Biden and Governor Abbott over border control. The Constitution points towards federal authority prevailing in such conflicts. The Tennessee Supreme Court is likely to decide on former President Trump's eligibility for the presidency under the 14th Amendment, following a Colorado Supreme Court designation of him as an insurrectionist. Legal preparations for Supreme Court arguments in Trump-related ballot cases are in progress.

The Decline of Clerks to Professors

Interestingly, a declining trend has been identified of Supreme Court clerks transitioning to law professors. Critics argue that Senate Democrats' approach to judicial confirmation fights concedes too much power to Republicans. Amidst these developments, an Idaho law that prohibits aiding minors in obtaining abortions remains blocked during an appeal due to likely violations of abortion advocates' rights.

Victories and Challenges

The Harvard Law Review has elected its second Black woman president in 137 years, marking a significant milestone. A Supreme Court term that began unremarkably has evolved into one with significant cases. The Court has allowed West Point to continue using race in admissions. A U.S. court has set a June hearing for the JetBlue and Spirit merger appeal. The trial date for a Trump election subversion case has been scrapped, with no new date set. A 20-year anniversary is marked by a solo appellate practitioner who has achieved significant victories, including arguments before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court and the U.S. Supreme Court.