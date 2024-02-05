Sentenced: Marvin Garraway Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter in Rouse Case

In a poignant display of remorse, 36-year-old Marvin Garraway faced his sentencing at Superior Court in Chatham for the manslaughter of 28-year-old Randall Rouse. This case, steeped in tragedy, saw two strangers - Garraway and Rouse - cross paths in a fatal encounter that culminated in Rouse's untimely demise.

Guilty Plea and Sentence

Garraway, initially facing a charge of second-degree murder, pleaded guilty to manslaughter on November 24, 2023. His admission also extended to the use of a firearm after committing an indictable offence. The court's eventual sentence: three years of incarceration. The judge's decision took into account Garraway's palpable remorse, his previous convictions, and the excessive force employed during the incident.

The Fatal Confrontation

The incident transpired on October 7, 2022, within the confines of a home on Colborne Street. The home's surveillance footage captured the rapidly escalating confrontation between Garraway and Rouse. It was during this violent encounter that Rouse brandished a .22-calibre handgun, firing multiple shots at Garraway. Two bullets found their mark, one in Garraway's abdomen and the other in his arm.

Legal Proceedings and Agreed Facts

The path to this sentencing was paved by an agreed statement of facts presented to the court in November. This document outlined the circumstances leading up to the shooting and the subsequent legal proceedings. The court's acceptance of this statement and Garraway's guilty plea brings this haunting case to its conclusion, leaving behind a trail of regrets and what-ifs.