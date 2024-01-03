Sentence Delivered in 2019 Shooting Death of Larry Fawver

In a resolution to the 2019 shooting death of 67-year-old Larry Fawver, Hassan Abdurahman, 24, has been sentenced to 15 years in the 364th District Court. Initially charged with murder, Abdurahman’s plea agreement led to the dismissal of this charge. His sentence requires him to serve a minimum of half before parole eligibility.

Details of the Crime

The crime, a plotted robbery, aimed to steal $40,000, assumed to be in Fawver’s safe. Alongside Abdurahman, Felix Alonzo, 23, was also involved and received a sentence of 20 years following a guilty plea. Two juveniles too were held accountable, receiving determinate sentences in the Texas Juvenile Justice Department for their roles. While it remains uncertain who fired the fatal shot, evidence pointed towards Alonzo, Fawver’s step-grandson, as the crime’s mastermind.

Aftermath and Reactions

Fawver’s family expressed deep grief and the profound impact his loss had on their lives. They contended that the punishment meted out was insufficient for the crime committed. The sentencing of Abdurahman, however, marks the fourth out of the five suspects involved in the crime to be sentenced. The main suspect, Felix Alonzo, was sentenced last March to 20 years.

Time Served and Future Prospects

Abdurahman, who has already served four and a half years in the Lubbock County Detention Center since the crime, will have this time count towards his sentence. As he is required to serve at least half of his sentence before being eligible for parole, the time already served will significantly impact his potential release date.