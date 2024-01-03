en English
Courts & Law

Sentence Delivered in 2019 Shooting Death of Larry Fawver

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:48 pm EST
In a resolution to the 2019 shooting death of 67-year-old Larry Fawver, Hassan Abdurahman, 24, has been sentenced to 15 years in the 364th District Court. Initially charged with murder, Abdurahman’s plea agreement led to the dismissal of this charge. His sentence requires him to serve a minimum of half before parole eligibility.

Details of the Crime

The crime, a plotted robbery, aimed to steal $40,000, assumed to be in Fawver’s safe. Alongside Abdurahman, Felix Alonzo, 23, was also involved and received a sentence of 20 years following a guilty plea. Two juveniles too were held accountable, receiving determinate sentences in the Texas Juvenile Justice Department for their roles. While it remains uncertain who fired the fatal shot, evidence pointed towards Alonzo, Fawver’s step-grandson, as the crime’s mastermind.

Aftermath and Reactions

Fawver’s family expressed deep grief and the profound impact his loss had on their lives. They contended that the punishment meted out was insufficient for the crime committed. The sentencing of Abdurahman, however, marks the fourth out of the five suspects involved in the crime to be sentenced. The main suspect, Felix Alonzo, was sentenced last March to 20 years.

Time Served and Future Prospects

Abdurahman, who has already served four and a half years in the Lubbock County Detention Center since the crime, will have this time count towards his sentence. As he is required to serve at least half of his sentence before being eligible for parole, the time already served will significantly impact his potential release date.

Courts & Law Crime United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

