Senior Police Officer Acquitted of Treason Charges: A Result of Speaking Out?

ACP Dr. Benjamin Agordzo, a senior police officer, has recently been acquitted of treason charges by an Accra High Court. The verdict came after a series of legal struggles which, according to ACP Agordzo, began following a critical lecture he delivered at an event organized by the Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG) back in 2018. In his talk, Agordzo pointedly criticized the structure of the police council, arguing that it was skewed too heavily in favor of the ruling party to allow for an independent police service. This critique, he believes, put him on national security's radar.

Voicing Dissent, Inviting Controversy

ACP Agordzo's critique was not directed at the sitting government, but rather at systemic issues within the police council. His outspokenness, particularly given his position in uniform at the event, drew the attention of many. It was at this point, he claims, that he began receiving warnings from colleagues about potential targeting by the authorities.

The trial was set in November 2023, and the charges were brought in April 2021. Legal practitioner Captain (Rtd) Nkrabeah Effah-Dartey expressed optimism that the acquitted individuals could appeal to the Supreme Court if dissatisfied with the ruling. The High Court acquitted ACP Benjamin Agordzo on January 24, 2024, while six others were convicted on charges of conspiracy to commit high treason and committing high treason.

A Politically Motivated Trial?

Agordzo's legal representative described the trial as politically motivated, asserting that the legal action against Agordzo was initiated in response to his critique of the police council's structure. Meanwhile, six individuals found guilty of high treason have been sentenced to death by hanging, a chilling reminder of the potential consequences of dissent in the political sphere.