Senate Bill 1220: A Controversial Attempt to Define 'Domestic Terrorism'

Controversy stirs in Idaho's legislative chambers as Senate Majority Leader Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, puts forth Senate Bill 1220, a law aiming to define 'domestic terrorism'. The proposed definition, however, bears a contentious requirement—a link to a foreign terrorist organization. Critics argue this stipulation could potentially narrow the scope of actions deemed as 'domestic terrorism', leaving a perilous loophole.

Concerns Surrounding Senate Bill 1220

The bill has sparked a debate around the parameters of domestic terrorism. Key among the dissenters is Bill Chisholm from Buhl, who insists that any violent action or threat, meant to impose an agenda, should qualify as 'domestic terrorism'. Chisholm's argument is rooted in a constitutional perspective, citing the Preamble to the Constitution of the United States and its mission of forming a more perfect union. He suggests that violent acts undermining this objective should be classified as 'enemies domestic', irrespective of their connection—or lack thereof—to foreign entities.

Implications of Linking Domestic Terrorism to Foreign Entities

Chisholm and other critics argue that the bill's requirement for a foreign linkage could serve as an inadvertent shield for domestic terrorists. This stipulation might encourage individuals with violent intentions, knowing their actions may not fall under the defined 'domestic terrorism' if they lack foreign connections. Critics also fear that the bill may undermine efforts to combat all forms of domestic terrorism, leaving a significant portion of violent acts unaddressed.

The Broader Constitutional Context

Chisholm's criticism of Senate Bill 1220 is deeply rooted in the broader constitutional context. He argues that any actions countering the goal of a more perfect union, as stated in the Preamble to the Constitution, should be treated as 'enemies domestic'. Critics argue that the bill's foreign linkage requirement contradicts this fundamental constitutional tenet, thus potentially limiting the efforts to combat domestic terrorism in its entirety.