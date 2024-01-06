en English
Courts & Law

Second Trial of Emanuel Lopes for 2018 Murders Set to Begin

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:48 am EST
Second Trial of Emanuel Lopes for 2018 Murders Set to Begin

The second trial of Emanuel Lopes, charged with the fatal shootings of Weymouth Police Sgt. Michael Chesna and resident Vera Adams in 2018, is set to commence with jury selection on Monday. The first trial witnessed an impasse on July 10 due to a hung jury, with one juror refusing to deliberate further. Over 24 hours across six days were spent in deliberations following a fortnight’s worth of testimony.

Change of Venue and Non-local Jury

The retrial will be held at the Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, with jurors being selected at the Bristol Superior Court in Taunton. This shift is a result of a granted change of venue. Defense lawyer Larry Tipton secured a non-local jury. He cited concerns over impartiality owing to the extensive coverage of the previous trial. The jury for the initial trial was selected from a pool of 400 people over the course of a week.

Denied Request for Postponement

In a recent hearing, Tipton’s request to delay the trial for the inclusion of additional expert witnesses was turned down. Lopes, who was 20 at the time of the alleged crimes, stands accused of killing Chesna with the officer’s own firearm after assaulting him with a rock. He is also charged with the fatal shooting of Adams. Lopes has been held without bail since his arrest, facing 11 counts including two counts of first-degree murder.

Potential Consequences and Previous Defense

If convicted, Lopes faces life imprisonment without the prospect of parole. This is due to Massachusetts’ abolition of the death penalty in 1984. In the first trial, Tipton acknowledged that Lopes fired the shots but put forth the argument that his client’s mental illness absolved him of responsibility for his actions. Chesna, a decorated veteran, and Adams, a passionate reader, continue to be commemorated in their community.

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

