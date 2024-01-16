Second Defamation Case Against Donald Trump Set to Begin

The second civil lawsuit against former President Donald Trump is set to commence this week. This case is one of two lawsuits filed by E. Jean Carroll, a former Elle magazine columnist, who has accused Trump of sexual assault. Carroll alleges that Trump assaulted her in the 1990s in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan. The first case, which arose after Trump denied the allegations and accused Carroll of fabricating the incident to sell her book, is based on a defamation claim. The second case, which commences this week, involves a claim under New York's Adult Survivors Act, allowing Carroll to sue Trump despite the alleged assault occurring decades ago.

The Defamation Case: Carroll vs. Trump

The first defamation case against Trump was based on comments he made about Carroll while in office. Carroll won this case last year, with the court ruling that Trump's denials of the assault were defamatory. Carroll is now seeking $10 million in compensatory damages. This case set a precedent that Trump's denials while he was president constituted defamation.

The Second Suit: A New Chapter

The second lawsuit, commonly referred to as Carroll I, is centered on the defamatory statements Trump made about the alleged assault. The trial will revolve around the issue of damages sustained as a result of Trump's statements made in June 2019, which have already been determined to be false, defamatory, and made with constitutional actual malice. The trial is expected to end this month, with the potential penalty expected to be higher than the first one. Trump is not required to attend the trial.

These trials pose potential financial and reputational harm for Trump, who has been adjudged to be a sexual assaulter in the earlier Carroll II case. The outcomes of these cases could have significant implications for Trump, who has faced multiple allegations of sexual misconduct over the years but has consistently denied any wrongdoing. His legal team argues that he should be permitted to testify about his version of events.