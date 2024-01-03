Second Circuit Upholds Dismissal of Lawsuit Against Philip Morris International

In a decisive legal ruling, the Second Circuit has rebuffed an appeal from the investors of Philip Morris International, reinforcing a lower court’s verdict to quash a proposed class action lawsuit. The lawsuit contended that the renowned tobacco company had disseminated false statements pertaining to the sales and regulatory undertakings of its IQOS electronic device.

Unproven Market Impact

The court ruled that the investors were unable to substantiate that the company’s alleged misrepresentations had a considerable influence on the stock’s market price—a mandate under securities law. The plaintiffs, who are investors of Philip Morris, accused the company of deceiving them about the triumph and regulatory conformity of the IQOS, a heated tobacco product promoted as a substitute for traditional cigarettes.

Legal Standards on Trial

The court’s opinion tackled unprecedented questions about the legal standards for establishing market impact. It concluded that the plaintiffs did not fulfill the necessary burden of proof. This litigation has thrust the jurisprudence surrounding the establishment of market impact into the spotlight, with the court’s decision setting a potential benchmark for future securities law cases.

Verdict in Favor of Philip Morris

Consequently, the Second Circuit upheld the dismissal of the lawsuit, thereby concluding the case in favor of Philip Morris International. This ruling underscores the robust legal standards required to successfully challenge a company under securities law, and marks a significant legal victory for Philip Morris International.