en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Second Circuit Upholds Dismissal of Lawsuit Against Philip Morris International

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:12 pm EST
Second Circuit Upholds Dismissal of Lawsuit Against Philip Morris International

In a decisive legal ruling, the Second Circuit has rebuffed an appeal from the investors of Philip Morris International, reinforcing a lower court’s verdict to quash a proposed class action lawsuit. The lawsuit contended that the renowned tobacco company had disseminated false statements pertaining to the sales and regulatory undertakings of its IQOS electronic device.

Unproven Market Impact

The court ruled that the investors were unable to substantiate that the company’s alleged misrepresentations had a considerable influence on the stock’s market price—a mandate under securities law. The plaintiffs, who are investors of Philip Morris, accused the company of deceiving them about the triumph and regulatory conformity of the IQOS, a heated tobacco product promoted as a substitute for traditional cigarettes.

Legal Standards on Trial

The court’s opinion tackled unprecedented questions about the legal standards for establishing market impact. It concluded that the plaintiffs did not fulfill the necessary burden of proof. This litigation has thrust the jurisprudence surrounding the establishment of market impact into the spotlight, with the court’s decision setting a potential benchmark for future securities law cases.

Verdict in Favor of Philip Morris

Consequently, the Second Circuit upheld the dismissal of the lawsuit, thereby concluding the case in favor of Philip Morris International. This ruling underscores the robust legal standards required to successfully challenge a company under securities law, and marks a significant legal victory for Philip Morris International.

0
Business Courts & Law United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Financial Markets Kick Off 2024 with Volatility and Anticipation

By BNN Correspondents

Bullish Signals for Biocon: MACD Indicator Shifts to Buy as Stock Crosses 200-day Moving Average

By BNN Correspondents

Navigating Economic Diversification through Innovation: Challenges and Strategies

By Sakchi Khandelwal

GCX Metals Reflects on a Pivotal 2023 and the Promising Prospects Ahead

By Geeta Pillai

Oasis Fresh Foundation's Federal Relief Funds Under Scrutiny: Interpla ...
@Business · 2 mins
Oasis Fresh Foundation's Federal Relief Funds Under Scrutiny: Interpla ...
heart comment 0
Exxon Mobil Stock Analysis: A Roller Coaster Ride for Bulls in the Market

By Quadri Adejumo

Exxon Mobil Stock Analysis: A Roller Coaster Ride for Bulls in the Market
Vietnam’s E-commerce Sector Soars, Boosting Tax Collection

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Vietnam's E-commerce Sector Soars, Boosting Tax Collection
Qoki Groceries Rebrands Amidst Fraud Scandal: An Emphasis on Global Financial Vigilance

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Qoki Groceries Rebrands Amidst Fraud Scandal: An Emphasis on Global Financial Vigilance
Troubled Debut for Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek

By Muhammad Jawad

Troubled Debut for Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek
Latest Headlines
World News
Chronic Stress in Dementia Caregivers Increases Stroke Risk, Study Reveals
19 seconds
Chronic Stress in Dementia Caregivers Increases Stroke Risk, Study Reveals
Utah State Dominates Air Force in Basketball, Osobor Scores 32 Points
51 seconds
Utah State Dominates Air Force in Basketball, Osobor Scores 32 Points
Chris Hemsworth's Sustainable Approach to New Year's Resolutions
1 min
Chris Hemsworth's Sustainable Approach to New Year's Resolutions
Elevate Lead Program: Shaping the Future of Sports Leadership
1 min
Elevate Lead Program: Shaping the Future of Sports Leadership
Busting Myths: The Role of Fruits in a Diabetic Diet
2 mins
Busting Myths: The Role of Fruits in a Diabetic Diet
Colorado Buffaloes' Lampkin Eager for Wildcats Rematch Amidst Impressive Season Start
2 mins
Colorado Buffaloes' Lampkin Eager for Wildcats Rematch Amidst Impressive Season Start
Senator John Fetterman: A Personal Journey Through the Shadows of Depression
2 mins
Senator John Fetterman: A Personal Journey Through the Shadows of Depression
Santa Ynez Valley High School Wrestling Team Excels at Dinuba Invitational
2 mins
Santa Ynez Valley High School Wrestling Team Excels at Dinuba Invitational
Mizzou Triumphs in New Year's Six Bowl: A Landmark Victory Against Ohio State
2 mins
Mizzou Triumphs in New Year's Six Bowl: A Landmark Victory Against Ohio State
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
4 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
2 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
7 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
7 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
7 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app