Scottish Jury System Reforms: Lord Advocate Raises Concerns Over Conviction Rates

In an unexpected move, Scotland's Lord Advocate, Dorothy Bain KC, has voiced serious reservations about the proposed changes to the Scottish jury system. The alterations, encapsulated in the Victims, Witnesses and Justice Reform (Scotland) Bill, could disrupt the balance of justice, making it 'far more difficult' to secure convictions, especially in sensitive cases like acquaintance rapes.

Proposed Changes and Potential Impact

The bill, currently under scrutiny, aims to eliminate the not-proven verdict, leaving only guilty and not guilty options for the jury. It further proposes to alter the jury's composition and decision-making process. Specifically, the number of jurors required to convict would drop from 15 to 12, with a requirement of eight jurors for a guilty verdict. This change effectively escalates the proportion needed for conviction.

Bain's argument pivots around the potential challenges this could pose in securing convictions in sexual offense cases, where conviction rates already teeter on the lower end. The bill's requirement for a two-thirds majority for guilty verdicts, without a correlative requirement for not guilty verdicts, is a unique feature that could undermine public confidence in the justice system.

A Plea for Fairness and Consistency

With an eye on maintaining consistency with other jurisdictions and enhancing fairness, Bain suggested a provision for the Crown to seek retrials when a majority verdict is not reached. This could serve as a safety net, ensuring that accused persons are not acquitted even if a majority of jurors believe them to be guilty.

Alongside the concerns about the proposed jury system reforms, Bain underscored the importance of better-preparing victims for court. This, she believes, could increase victims' confidence and potentially improve conviction rates. The emphasis on victim support reflects a broader understanding of the justice system's role, not just as a means of punishment, but as a platform that empowers victims and seeks restitution.