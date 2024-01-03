Scientology Faces RICO Charges in Civil Harassment Case

In a civil harassment case against the Church of Scientology and its member Danny Masterson, the plaintiffs are now seeking to introduce Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) charges, alleging the Church as a criminal enterprise. This proposed second amended complaint has surfaced amidst allegations of a systematic pattern of racketeering activities, including fraud, human trafficking, identity theft, and money laundering. The Church’s leader, David Miscavige, is purported to benefit financially from these illicit activities.

Plaintiffs’ Allegations and Scientology’s Response

The plaintiffs, including Chrissie Carnell Bixler and others, have accused the Church of enforcing surveillance and harassment after they filed rape allegations against Masterson, an actor and Church member. Masterson, convicted on multiple counts of rape, is presently serving a prison sentence of 30 years to life. The litigation demands both damages and injunctive relief. Furthermore, the Church, home to several celebrities, stands accused of safeguarding its interests by retaliating against those who dare to voice dissent.

Leah Remini’s Lawsuit and the Sydney Attack

In a separate but related issue, the harassment lawsuit filed by Leah Remini against the Church has taken an unexpected twist. The deposition in this case has contradicted previous claims made by the Church that linked Remini to a violent attack that occurred in Sydney, Australia. Remini, a former Scientologist herself, has been an outspoken critic of the establishment, which has led to her facing significant backlash from the Church.

Road to Trial

As the case continues to unfold, the plaintiffs are eyeing a trial date of September 22, 2025. On the other hand, the Church of Scientology aims to have the case dismissed, in an attempt to protect its reputation and avoid potential damage to its operations. This case is a significant development in the ongoing public and legal scrutiny of the Church of Scientology, its practices, and its treatment of members, particularly those who choose to dissent.