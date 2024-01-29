SC Bench Dissolves Amid Military Courts Case: Judge Recuses Himself

On October 23, 2023, the Supreme Court of Pakistan's bench hearing the contentious issue of civilians' trial in military courts, dissolved when Justice Sardar Tariq Masood recused himself from the proceedings. As a result, the case has been referred to the judges' committee for the formation of a new bench to continue the hearings.

Judicial Recusal Leading to Bench Dissolution

In a surprising turn of events, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, a key member of the six-member larger bench, withdrew his participation from the case. This led to the dissolution of the bench and the matter being referred to the judges' committee for reconstitution. The decision was influenced by concerns about the formation of the bench not being in accordance with the law.

Military Trials of Civilians Suspended

In the wake of the dissolution, the decision to annul the trial of civilians in military courts has been put on hold. However, the ongoing military trials of civilians will proceed, subject to the final ruling. The Supreme Court's prior order on August 3, which allowed the commencement of military trials for civilians, remains in effect. A total of 102 individuals were arrested in relation to the riots of May 9 and 10.

Challenges to the Supreme Court's Decision

The controversial verdict has not been accepted without challenge. The PTI founder and others have raised objections against the military trial of civilians. Furthermore, the provincial government of Sindh has taken a stand against the Supreme Court's decision, openly challenging it. As the situation unfolds, the global community watches with bated breath, awaiting the resolution of this pressing issue.